Lil Win and Martha Ankomah have reached an agreement to settle their GH₵5 million defamation suit filed by the latter

The court case's latest update coincided with the actor's wife's 28th birthday which didn't go according to plan

The actor opened up about his legal woes and how it has affected his relationship and businesses

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has spoken after his latest appearance at the Accra High Court for the GH₵5 million defamation suit against him by actress Martha Ankomah.

The two film stars and their legal teams agreed to a GH₵300k settlement following a close-door hearing on February 25.

Martha Ankomah took Lil Win to court last year after the Kumawood actor made some disparaging comments about her.

Lil Win claimed Martha Ankomah had allegedly turned down an opportunity to feature in his movies because Kumawood industry stars like him do not make sensible movies.

The court's ruling on Martha Ankomah's case coincided with the 28th birthday of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa.

Lil Win weighs in on his court issues

Apart from Matha Ankomah's case, Lil Win has another pending court case following a fatal car crash he was involved in which killed a three-year-old boy.

In a recent promotional interview, Lil Win opened up about his legal woes and how they have affected him.

According to Lil Win, he and his wife had plans to fly to Dubai for a treat after the 28-year-old Queen of Weezy Empire turned 28.

Speaking to YFM Kumasi's NYDJ, Lil Win said he suggested to his wife to consider embarking on her Dubai trip with his manager since his court issues prevent him from travelling.

The actor established that his wife refused to make the trip without him so they eventually settled for a dinner date in Ghana.

Lil Win who is promoting his star-studded film A Country Called Ghana regretfully said the date he took his wife on the birthday was not a celebration. He sounded regretful as he talked about the issue.

Lil Win wants Martha Anokmah for movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had shared his plans to cast Martha Ankomah in a movie despite their strained relationship.

The Kumawood star also named Van Vicker as part of the film stars on his wishlist.

Lil Win's remarks about Martha Ankomah and Van Vicker stoked a frenzy on social media considering his bitter past with the two film stars.

