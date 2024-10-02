Beeztrap KOTM has officially released the remix to his song Boa Me, featuring dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

The upcoming rapper unveiled the new song and its visualiser at midnight on Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Fans thronged to social media to praise Beeztrap KOTM and Stonebwoy for their chemistry on the song

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Beeztrap KOTM has released his music collaboration with TGMA Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy.

Beeztrap KOTM released the song Boa Me remix and its visualiser at midnight on major digital music streaming platforms and YouTube on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

The Fly Girl hitmaker teased a collaboration after he was spotted with dancehall artiste Stonebwoy in the studio at his residence in Accra.

He recently took to X to share a snippet of the song and generate buzz among his fans before the release.

Boa Me remix marks the first music collaboration between the two musicians, who have had a stellar 2024 and dominated the airwaves with multiple hit songs.

Beeztrap KOTM and Stonebwoy recently received awards at the 2024 3Music Awards event, which was held at the Palm Convention Centre inside the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 28, 2024.

Many fans have given the new song positive reviews, praising the two artistes for their chemistry and vocals.

Check out the social media post below:

Beeztrap KOTM and Stonebwoy's collaboration excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans on social media below:

MeduzaaOfficial commented:

"We running it up for ya! 🔥🔥."

0panaa_1 commented:

"Artiste of the year 🤞."

al_varo777 commented:

"Let’s goooo."

yo_ronnie69 commented:

"This is hard chaley🔥🙈."

phantom_bnr commented:

"@stonebwoy always brings a kind of vibe in every tune🙅🙇🏽‍♂️🤯🔥🔥."

revvyderhymes commented:

"Heat heat Bhim to the world ❤️💡❤️💡❤️."

Citizen_Lyttle commented:

"Brooo Stonebwoy’s second verse 🔥✅."

ankomah_kwasi commented:

"Letssss go."

otan_kwa commented:

"Already banger."

DBedem commented:

"This track dey boss my mind especially Stonebwoy verse 🔥🔥🔥."

cardintay commented:

"1Gad for a reason 🔥🔥🔥."

big_billy002 commented:

"Herhhh Kotm ❤️🔥."

