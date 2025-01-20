Gospel singer Florence Obinim was recently spotted with a close associate who was elated to reconnect with the gospel star

The singer's new look after her short hiatus from the music scene has got many fans concerned

They thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on the singer's transformation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian woman recently shared her moments with gospel singer Florence Obinim on social media.

Florence Obinim's new look gets fans buzzing online. Photo source: SwitchFocus

Source: Instagram

Florence Obinim described the young lady as her daughter, with whom she was well pleased. According to the lady's account, Florence Obinim and her husband adopted her from Goaso.

"Please thank my mum for me. God bless her and grant her divine strength and long life. They brought me into their home. They made me who I am today. She has also welcomed me back despite our breakaway"

The lady was in awe of the singer, who appeared to have ceased communicating with the renowned gospel singer.

Florence is one of Ghana's seasoned gospel music luminaries. In 2007, she won the Ghana Music Award for Best Gospel Music Discovery of the Year.

She is also known for her signature collaborations with renowned Nigerian singer Princess Ifeoma.

Florence Obinim's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Florence Obinim's latest moments with one of her associates.

Matilda Yeboah-Agyemang said:

"Hmmm, commenting on this is like choosing between Heaven and hell. I saw it somewhere na go and see comment, masere aa 🤣🤣🤣."

Safo Danso wrote:

"Where did she get her doctorate degree? for her to be called a Dr? Is about time people are called out for this."

Silky Reigns remarked:

"She looks young. The face n hands tho or it’s the filter?"

eno.serwaa_soap noted:

"She’s looking too slim,this type of hands dirrr agyi parazone 😮 someone should tell her to remove the lashes as soon as possible I love you mummy 😍."

ephya_lyna remarked:

"The body looks young but the color no ad3n eiiii…Fanta face coco cola body."

kwakuomarijnrgfx reacted:

"Errrm am I watching the colour wheel anaa s3rr it's colour psychology that's psychologically playing on my mind? Or I didn't finish that course?🤔."

yaa_cake_dufie commented:

"So husby n wifee bought family size of bleaching cream n used it or it was promo bye one get one free."

Matilda Yeboah-Agyemang shared:

"Hmmm, commenting on this is like choosing between Heaven and hell. I saw it somewhere na go and see comment, masere aa 🤣🤣🤣."

nanayaahfokuo added:

"Why are you guys talking of the skin color alone leaving the skinny face and body where the bbl go this world let seek the kingdom of God first . Nothing on this earth is permanent.. at a point you and your husband totally the world belongs to you now see nobody ever remembers your name."

Florence Obinim breaks silence after her hiatus

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim had secured her first stage appearance after over four years off the cameras and social media.

She explained that she had switched her focus from active music to preaching and serving in her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's church as his deputy.

The Osoro Ne Me Fire hitmaker established that her return to music was near and preparations were underway.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh