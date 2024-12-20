Kofi Kinaata Says He Doesn't Get Angry On Stage When The DJ Plays A Wrong Song

Ghanaian musician Martin King Arthur, popularly called Kofi Kinaata, has explained how to deal with DJs who play the wrong music during his performances

Kofi Kinaata has disclosed that he doesn't get angry when a DJ plays the wrong song when it is his turn to perform at events.

Speaking on Hit FM, he said that Things Fall Apart hitmaker Kofi Kinaata emphasised that he doesn't get angry on stage, contrary to what Fameye did.

"It happens a lot. Sometimes, due to the happy moment, the DJ forgets that there is a mistake, so all I do is tell him to stop. I sometimes also have someone closer to the DJ who tells him what to do.

I get angry when a DJ plays the wrong song, but I make sure no one notices it. Sometimes, that moment is also the time the DJ shines. You don't know who is watching him, so I ignored him but expressed my concern backstage.

"Also, when I encounter a situation where the sound is terrible. I will ask them to stop playing the music, and I will do Acapella.

The same applies to a live band. I will tell the audience that I don't know the band, and this is my first time seeing them. I am surprised they have been able to play while we have rehearsed before the show. "

Kofi Kinaata looks dashing in classy suit

Kofi Kinaata made a bold fashion statement with his stylish oversized suit that he styled with white beads. He completed her look with white sneakers while rocking designer sunglasses.

Ghana's Kofi Kinaata speaks after car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about highlife artist Kofi Kinaata has spoken out following a car accident in the Western Region.

While traveling to Nkroful for an event with his squad, Kinaata was involved in an incident close to Aboadze.

The award-winning performer provided information on the incident and updates on his health in a number of social media posts.

Source: YEN.com.gh