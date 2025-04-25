Appiah Stadium has a special gift for Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, following his trip to Germany and other countries

The renowned political commentator purchased a brand new Samsung Galaxy phone for his idol; however, Mr Mahama rejected it

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah returned from his trip abroad with a special gift for his mentor, Ibrahim Mahama.

The staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter purchased a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, however, the gesture was declined by President Mahama's younger brother.

Appiah Stadium went to Germany for the funeral of his beloved friend and fellow supporter of the NDC, Evans Amakwah, popularly known as Adwenpahene.

After the funeral, he spent some time in neighbouring countries like the Netherlands, having fun with his good friend, Kwame Ahenfie, whom he took along.

In a video he posted on April 18, Appiah Stadium shared his hilarious encounter near a small lake as he toured Stuttgart city.

Appiah couldn't hide his joy after seeing how fishes in a lake swam freely. He joked that the fish wanted to befriend him and compared the scenario to Ghana, where someone would have easily harvested it for food.

Ibrahim Mahama sponsored our trip

Appiah Stadium claims their trip was fully funded by Mr Ibrahim Mahama. As a way of saying thank you, he bought him a sleek Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.

In videos which have surfaced on social media, Appiah Stadium flaunted the device and stated that he purchased it at a high cost.

Speaking on why Ibrahim Mahama rejected it, he said the President's brother claimed he was the one who should buy something like that for Appiah Stadium.

Watch the video of Appiah speaking about the device below:

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's video

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadiujm speaking on the gesture expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many people lauded him for being thoughtful and getting the gift for Ibrahim Mahama.

@BAFANA wrote:

"Mr Appiah you are too much!!!"

@Abrante3 wrote:

"Low key my boss have money."

@Godsway Senyo Amekudzi wrote:

"He just knows how to build relationships and that's what is helping him. And he doesn't forget the good people do for him."

@Mercyschulz3 wrote:

"APPIAH STADIUM GOD BLESS YOU AND KWAME AHENFIE FOR ALL YOU DONE."

@Prince Annan wrote:

"Information Center kills me."

@I’m_Majesty King wrote:

"Information center ampa."

@Josephinebarwuah wrote:

"Love so so so much Wofa."

@Nana Asiedu Afari Ababio wrote:

"God bless J m and his family."

@Brav. arot wrote:

"Appiah Stadium is a whole institution which needs to be studied."

@Wisdom wrote:

"Okatakyie go die oooo he can't even send his backing vocalist to Dubai if Ibrahim Mahama call them the way they run n go n leave Okatakyie."

@Sameuro30 wrote:

"At this point, Appiah Stadium must employe me oo."

