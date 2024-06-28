Hajia4Reall Jailed 1 Year 1 Day After Guilty Plea In $2M US Romance Scam
- Hajia4Reall has finally been sentenced for her role in a $2M romance scam in the US
- The singer and socialite was given a one-year and a-day jail term after she had earlier pleaded guilty to her charges
- The jail term concludes the case, which started with the arrest of Hajia4Reall in the UK almost two years ago
Ghanaian socialite and singer Hajia4Reall has been handed a one-year and a-day jail term in the US over her involvement in a romance scam.
Hajia4Reall was given the jail term on Friday, June 28, 2024, after more than a year of proceedings.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Hajia4Reall's arrest in UK, extradition to US, and prosecution
Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. She was subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.
The charges against her are related to her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams and other fraudulent activities amounting to over $2 million.
She pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 and faced a five-year sentence.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh