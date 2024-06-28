Hajia4Reall has finally been sentenced for her role in a $2M romance scam in the US

The singer and socialite was given a one-year and a-day jail term after she had earlier pleaded guilty to her charges

The jail term concludes the case, which started with the arrest of Hajia4Reall in the UK almost two years ago

Ghanaian socialite and singer Hajia4Reall has been handed a one-year and a-day jail term in the US over her involvement in a romance scam.

Hajia4Reall was given the jail term on Friday, June 28, 2024, after more than a year of proceedings.

Hajia4Reall Jailed 1 Year 1 Day After Guilty Plea In $2M US Romance Scam Photo source: @hajia4Reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall's arrest in UK, extradition to US, and prosecution

Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. She was subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

The charges against her are related to her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams and other fraudulent activities amounting to over $2 million.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 and faced a five-year sentence.

Source: YEN.com.gh