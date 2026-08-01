Family secretary Dr Philip Siaw accused Adwoa Safo's camp of using AI for a tribute

He claimed a video clip showed an AI prompt left inside the tribute's opening line

Dr Siaw also flagged a spelling error in the word apostle on a funeral banner

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Dr Philip Siaw Kissi, family secretary and co-chairman of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral committee, has accused Adwoa Safo's camp of using ChatGPT to write the late apostle's official tribute.

Dr Philip Siaw discusses claims that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral tribute was written using ChatGPT during an interview on UTV. Image credit: Adwoa Safo/Urban Insight.

Source: Twitter

Dr Siaw has not shied away from making headline claims about the funeral saga.

He had earlier claimed that Adwoa Safo pushed for a dummy to replace her father's body during the burial rites, alleging the dummy would be prepared in South Africa.

He also claimed Adwoa Safo's team outsmarted the family with a decoy coffin, saying a hearse with a coffin was still parked at the Transitions Funeral Home while another vehicle was seen heading to the funeral grounds.

Dr Siaw claims tribute written by AI

He has now levelled another claim, this time accusing Adwoa Safo's camp of using artificial intelligence to write the late apostle's tribute.

In an interview on UTV's Mpu ne Mpu show, Dr Siaw claimed the tribute was written with AI, citing a clip that was played as evidence.

A clipped video circulating online showed someone reading from the biography, with the opening line captured as:

"This section should be inserted into the biography immediately."

Dr Siaw bemoaned the use of AI to write a tribute for a person of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's stature in society, questioning the credibility of the entire process.

He also pointed out a spelling mistake in the word "apostle" on one of the banners printed for the funeral grounds, adding it to his list of concerns about the standard of the funeral's preparation.

The X video of Dr Siaw's interview on UTV, in which he outlined his claims about the AI-written tribute to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, can be seen below.

Ghanaians react to Dr Siaw's AI claim

Dr Siaw's claim about the AI-written tribute has sparked reactions on social media, with many finding the situation both embarrassing and amusing.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Edem A. Dzegblor wrote:

"Didn't anybody from the family read through the draft of the brochure before it was sent to the printers? These design and print shops, they do not take the time to proofread. If you don't check through yourself, you end up with such embarrassments."

Kobby said:

"They're lucky Chat didn't write, 'If you like, I can...'"

Erngee indicated:

"This is so painful and disgusting aaah Ghana. Can't we give him a state burial?"

FRITZ KWAME DAKE commented:

"Inserted immediately ampaa, just like the funeral is done immediately by Adwoa Safo."

Nana Kwame exclaimed:

"Somebody ein father he say he go use chat GPT aaahhh, ebi ur concern."

Benzema added:

"'Do you want me to convert this into a PDF or Word file?'"

Kristo Asafo Mission releases 40-day receipts

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Kristo Asafo Mission published financial records showing expenditure of more than GH¢1 million towards Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 40-day observance.

The church released the documents in direct response to Adwoa Safo's claims that she had funded all expenses for the memorial event alone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh