Popular Ghanaian socialite, Abu Trica, has addressed his sister's tragic passing, detailing what he claimed caused her untimely death

The self-proclaimed businessman lost his sister, Empress Forba, on April 20, 2026, while he was still in prison, battling his extradition case

Abu Trica's emotional remark about his late sibling has warmed the hearts of many, sparking widespread reactions on social media

Abu Trica has opened up about his sister's untimely death, causing a stir online.

Embattled socialite Abu Trica speaks on his sister's passing, detailing what may have caused her death. Photo source: GH Articles, Abu Trica, Gossips24 TV

Source: Facebook

On April 20, 2026, the embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman received tragic news after his elder sister, Abigail, popularly known as Empress Forba, reportedly passed away.

Although the exact circumstances leading to the demise of Abu Trica's sister weren't officially disclosed at the time, several reports indicated that the Swedru-based socialite's sibling passed away at the Winneba Trauma Hospital following a battle with a short illness.

At the time of Empress Forba's death, Abu Trica was held tightly in high-security state custody while international detectives and state prosecutors finalised documentation regarding his requested transfer to face US courts.

The socialite has now broken his silence on his late sister's death, giving a glimpse into what might have led to her death.

The TikTok post announcing the demise of Abu Trica's sister, Forba, is below:

Abu Trica speaks on his sister's death

In a recent interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, Abu Trica, who was questioned about the welfare of her mother, disclosed that his mother's condition is very bad due to her sibling's death.

Explaining what may have ended the life of her sister, the socialite discloses that the controversies surrounding her sister's extradition case led to the painful death of his relative.

"My case led to the death of my sister," he emotionally said.

Although Abu Trica, who is currently out on a restrictive GH¢30 million bail while fighting an intense FBI-backed extradition battle to the United States over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme, didn't give detailed information about her passing, social media has erupted with comments as fans shared heartfelt messages.

The X video of Abu Trica is below:

Reactions after Abu Trica spoke about sister's death

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Abu Trica opened up on her sister's tragic passing.

Kobby Emma wrote:

"It's sad, be strong, bro."

Kennedy wrote:

"Abu, your sister is at a better place, don't worry."

Kuttin wrote:

"Very sad."

Sarfo Potters wrote:

"Hmmm, this life, everything is vanity."

An Accra High Court grants Abu Trica a GH₵30 million bail with two sureties after proceedings on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Image credit: TedNews, AbuTrica

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica released after meeting bail conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abu Trica, a Ghanaian socialite, had met the bail requirement set by the Accra High Court and been released to go home.

The Swedru-based socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was seen in a video with his lawyers in a compound and then with his son.

Ghanaians on social media who saw the shot videos thronged the comment sections to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh