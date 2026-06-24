Kwesi Arthur Slams Black Stars Display, Says Team Played Like 'Frefre Kɔbɔ'

Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur has criticised the Black Stars' performance in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup victory over Panama, saying the team lacked structure and played like a "Frefre Kɔbɔ" side despite securing all three points.

Speaking in an interview with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, the award-winning artiste said he was disappointed with the team's display and warned that Ghana could struggle against England if similar performances continue.

According to Kwesi Arthur, the Black Stars failed to demonstrate a clear tactical approach, particularly in transitioning the ball from defence through midfield into attack.

"I didn't like the performance at all. They were playing like we do Frefre Kɔbɔ," he said, using a local term that describes an unstructured football match with little organisation or teamwork.

The musician argued that Ghana's winning goal masked broader problems in the team's overall performance.

"The only time I thanked God was when we scored because I didn't see any proper build-up from defence to midfield and attack. We were lucky to get that goal," he added.

Kwesi Arthur, however, praised match-winner Caleb Yirenkyi for capitalising on his opportunity, describing him as being in the right place at the right time.

Despite his concerns, the musician declined to blame individual players, insisting that responsibility for the performance rests with the entire team.

Looking ahead to Ghana's crucial World Cup clash against England, he urged the Black Stars to improve tactically and become more organised on the pitch.

"If we play the same way against England, we will suffer," he warned.

The artiste expressed hope that the technical team would make the necessary adjustments and improve the side's overall play as Ghana seeks to progress beyond the group stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh