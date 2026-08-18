Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala shared a personal health update on Instagram after two alarming incidents on the pitch

The 23-year-old disclosed he had been diagnosed with a neurological condition causing brief episodes of absence

Musiala confirmed he is working closely with specialists while continuing to train and play football for Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala has broken his silence on the health scare that left fans anxious after he visibly collapsed on two separate occasions.

The German international took to Instagram to share a detailed personal statement, confirming he has been diagnosed with a neurological condition that triggers brief, temporary episodes of absence.

The incidents occurred during matches against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim, prompting widespread concern among supporters and the football community.

Jamal Musiala provides a health update after collapsing again in Bayern Munich's pre-season clash with Heidenheim on August 18, 2026. Photo by EyesWideOpen.

Source: Getty Images

Musiala's medical diagnosis explained

In his own words, Musiala was careful to frame the diagnosis in a way that would ease rather than deepen public worry.

He wrote on Instagram:

"First things first - I'm doing well! Above all, I'm incredibly grateful for all your messages and your support! I understand that many of you are worried. I want to put those concerns to rest today and explain a little more: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary episodes of absence that are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological dysfunction."

He acknowledged that the episodes may appear alarming from the outside but insisted they have become a manageable part of his daily reality.

"I know that they may seem scary at first glance, but for me, they are currently simply part of my everyday life," he added.

Musiala also stressed that beyond the diagnosed condition, no further health risks have been identified.

He is currently receiving specialist neurological care and described his overall outlook as positive.

Jamal Musiala is keen on continuing with his professional career despite the recent health complications. Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

Will Musiala still play football after collapse?

One of the more striking elements of the statement was Musiala's personal decision to continue playing competitive football throughout his treatment, a choice made in direct consultation with his medical team.

"In close consultation and regular communication with the specialists, it was my personal wish to face this challenge and, with the approval of the neurological specialists, to continue doing what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion of playing football," he wrote.

Watch the worrying moment Musiala, collapsed, as shared on X:

He confirmed that Bayern Munich and those closest to him have remained a constant source of support.

The club's backing, combined with encouragement from fans, appears central to his sense of progress.

Musiala closed his message by asking for privacy on the matter, requesting that further details remain within the circle of medical specialists, club officials, and his closest confidants.

"I have a very good feeling and I am on a good path," he concluded.

Saibari’s emotional reason for helping Musiala

YEN.com.gh previously disclosed why Ismael Saibari quickly rushed to help Jamal Musiala during Bayern Munich’s pre-season friendly.

His reaction was influenced by a painful experience involving a close friend from his days at the Ajax academy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh