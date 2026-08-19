Italian authorities published the full requirements for the Elective Residency Visa, a permit designed for non-EU citizens

Applicants must prove a stable passive annual income exceeding €31,000 per person, with dependants required to meet the same threshold

The Italian Consulate confirmed that all applicants must attend their appointment in person, as postal or representative submissions are not accepted

Italian authorities have detailed the criteria foreign nationals must satisfy to secure an Elective Residency Visa, a permit designed for non-EU citizens wishing to settle permanently in Italy without working.

Guidance from the Italian Consulate in Boston confirms the visa is strictly intended for individuals who can support themselves independently. It does not grant employment rights or depend on local job offers.

Italy lists requirements for foreign nationals seeking the Elective Residency Visa. Photo credit: Simona Granati & Simona Granati/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Minimum passive income thresholds set

Applicants must demonstrate a stable, passive annual income exceeding €31,000 per person.

Spouses and minor children may also qualify, but each dependent must meet this financial threshold and submit a separate application packet.

Essential documentation and application steps

Key application requirements include:

A completed long-stay visa form, signed in person at the consulate.

A passport valid for at least three months beyond the intended stay, plus a passport photograph.

Proof of Italian accommodation (a lease or property deed registered with the Agenzia delle Entrate ).

). A letter of intent, a one-way flight reservation, Schengen travel insurance, a money order, and proof of regional residence within the consulate's jurisdiction.

Postal or representative submissions are not accepted; all applicants must attend in person.

Italy unveils website with info for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Italy's Ministry of Labour and Social Policies had launched a dedicated section on the Cliclavoro platform for foreign nationals.

The portal separated guidance for EU and non-EU workers, covering entry rights, work permits and the annual Decreto Flussi quota system.

Young residents aged 15 to 29 could also access the Youth Guarantee Programme through the platform to support their entry into the Italian labour market.

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Source: YEN.com.gh