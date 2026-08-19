Foluso Omole, a 38-year-old dual Australian-Nigerian citizen, was arrested at Adelaide Airport last Friday before he could board a flight to Nigeria

Australian authorities charged the suspect in court on Monday, August 18, 2026, over his alleged involvement in a $5 million NDIS fraud scheme

A court heard Foluso Omole had already purchased a one-way ticket to Nigeria when police intercepted him at the Adelaide airport

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A Nigerian man based in Australia, Foluso Omole, is facing serious fraud charges after authorities intercepted him at Adelaide Airport as he attempted to leave the country on a one-way ticket to Nigeria.

Nigerian man Foluso Omole is charged over an alleged $5 million NDIS fraud after attempting to flee Australia. Photo source: Australian Federal Police

Source: Getty Images

Omole, 38, who holds dual Nigerian and Australian citizenship, was arrested at the airport on Friday, August 14, 2026, before he could board his flight and flee the country.

He appeared in court on Monday, August 18, 2026, where he faced charges linked to his alleged role in a $5 million National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) fraud.

Omole's alleged role in NDIS fraud scheme

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the court heard that Omole had already secured a one-way ticket to Nigeria before officers stopped him at the Adelaide Airport.

Reports indicate that the Australia-based Nigerian man was working as an NDIS coordinator and operated two businesses which employed a number of staff at the time of his alleged offence.

The prosecutor in court said Mr Omole had allegedly received "information improperly" from a woman who was employed by the National Disability Insurance Agency over the course of six years and used the information to obtain benefits fraudulently.

The court heard she has also been charged and was due to appear in court on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Omole is accused of transferring significant funds from the alleged stolen money to Nigeria, where his wife resides.

The Nigerian man is yet to enter pleas to one count of a person dealing with proceeds of an indictable crime over $1 million and one count of dealing with money or property valued greater than $1 million that is proceeds of crime.

During his appearance in court on Monday, August 17, Magistrate Patrick Hill refused to grant Omole bail on the basis that he posed a flight risk.

His arrest signals a broader crackdown on individuals allegedly exploiting Australia's disability funding scheme.

The NDIS, which provides financial support to Australians living with disabilities, has increasingly been targeted by fraudulent actors who submit false claims to syphon public money.

The Instagram post detailing Foluso Omole's fraud case is below:

Reactions to Foluso Omole's arrest

The news of Omole's arrest drew swift responses from Nigerians in Australia and beyond, many of whom expressed frustration and embarrassment.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions below:

Nnadichika wrote:

"The love of money is the root of all evil. Good on him 😢😢; he thought he was smart."

babatjb said:

"Please, if you have any information that can help the Australian government to collect every penny this greedy and irresponsible young man has stolen from NDIS, kindly report to the authority. What an embarrassment he is for all Nigerians in Australia and for the country at large."

C.chima added:

"Plenty more on this NDIS thing! I wonder how they thought they'd get away with it. Even if it's 50 years to come, if you follow chop the NDIS money, a day like this will be for you!"

Influencer and businessman KC Luxury arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the arrest of popular Nigerian influencer KC Luxury, also known as Afolabi Kazeem Michael, who was apprehended by the NDLEA for his alleged involvement in an international smuggling cartel.

This revelation raised critical questions about the hidden lives of social media stars and the lengths they go to maintain their glamorous façades.

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Source: YEN.com.gh