Benjamin Asare produced an impressive performance in post as Ghana held England to a goalless draw

The 33-year-old did not only impress but kept a clean sheet, keeping Harry Kane and his teammates at bay

Asare went on to describe facing Kane as 'normal' and said he wanted to prove he could do his job at the highest level

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Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has spoken candidly about facing England captain Harry Kane after Ghana held the Three Lions to a 0-0 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L clash.

Asare, who became the first goalkeeper from the Ghana Premier League to start a World Cup match for Ghana, produced a commanding display between the posts as the Black Stars frustrated England, who had scored four goals against Croatia in their opener.

England 0-0 Ghana: Benjamin Asare Makes Candid Harry Kane Admission

Source: Getty Images

Asare describes facing Kane as 'normal'

Despite widespread concern ahead of the game about Asare's ability to contain one of the world's most prolific strikers, Kane had a muted outing.

His only attempt on target was comfortably collected by the goalkeeper, and according to Opta, Kane registered just 19 touches across the match. It was the lowest total he has ever recorded in a major tournament game for England when playing 90 or more minutes.

Speaking after the final whistle, Asare was measured in his assessment of the occasion.

"It's normal. Because even top goalkeepers concede goals [against Kane and other strikers], so how much more me [a goalkeeper in the domestic league]? So they can score against me, and I always want to prove myself, and I want to prove to others that it is my job and I can do my job.

"I am impressed that God blessed us [Black Stars] with the point [against England]. I also thank God for answering my prayers and for letting everything go successfully," he said.

The clean sheet means Ghana are among just four nations at this year's tournament yet to concede a goal, alongside Argentina, Spain and Mexico.

The result also keeps the Black Stars firmly in contention for progression from the group.

Ben Asare or Ati-Zigi: Who faces Croatia?

Asare was handed his opportunity after first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was ruled out with a groin injury sustained during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama, the match in which the 33-year-old came on as a second-half replacement.

England 0-0 Ghana: Benjamin Asare Makes Candid Harry Kane Admission

Source: Getty Images

His composed performance has now raised questions over whether head coach Carlos Queiroz will restore Ati-Zigi when Ghana face Croatia on June 27, with the St Gallen goalkeeper expected to return to full fitness ahead of that fixture.

The decision is likely to be one of the most discussed selection calls of Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Why Asare wore a special kit against England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Benjamin Asare wore a special jersey during Ghana's 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup.

The unique kit is reserved for players making their World Cup debut, a distinction the Black Stars goalkeeper earned in the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh