Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee has allegedly been arrested in the United Kingdom over an allegation of sexual assault

Details surrounding the reported arrest, including whether formal charges have been filed, remain unconfirmed by UK law enforcement

A Texas-based rapper, Ms Jorji, separately accused Poco Lee of attempting to sexually assault her and her girlfriend two years ago

Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee, whose full name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, has shot to the top of the trends after reports emerged that he had allegedly been arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with an allegation of sexual assault, according to Arise News and PM News Nigeria.

Nigerian artist Poco Lee trends as reports of his alleged arrest in the United Kingdom surface. Image credit: AmandaChisomPage, Celebrity media

Source: Facebook

What happened to Poco Lee?

According to the Nigerian platforms, Poco Lee, who built his reputation through viral dance videos and high-profile collaborations with some of Nigeria's biggest music acts, is said to be at the centre of a sexual offence allegation in the UK.

However, no official statement from British law enforcement authorities has been issued, and it remains unconfirmed whether any formal charges have been filed against him.

The identity of the alleged victim and the specific circumstances surrounding the allegation have not been made public, and the reports remain a rumour until confirmed, despite sparking significant social media reactions.

Ms Jorji's separate allegations against Poco Lee

Amid the circulation of reports about the UK arrest, a separate accusation has also surfaced. A Nigerian-born, Texas-based rapper who goes by the name Ms Jorji came forward in videos shared online, alleging that Poco Lee attempted to sexually assault both her and her girlfriend approximately two years ago.

According to Ms Jorji, the incident took place during a meeting she had sought with Poco Lee to get his guidance on breaking into the music industry. She chose to speak publicly as the controversy over the reported arrest was gaining traction online.

Neither Poco Lee nor any representative had issued a public response to either set of allegations at the time of this report.

Below is a Facebook post with alleged details of Poco Lee's arrest.

Gospel artist arrested over copyright

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Francis Amo had reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Reports indicated that his apprehension was a result of a copyright complaint linked to the Church of Pentecost.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh