The US Embassy in Accra shared data revealing the alarming global scale of online scam networks targeting victims worldwide

Thousands of people from several countries have been recruited into forced labour to carry out cyber scams

The embassy warned that scam operations are using increasingly sophisticated technology to make fraudulent schemes more convincing

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The US embassy in Accra continues to share concerns about online scams around the world that are claiming thousands of victims.

The embassy released some concerning data while indicating its resolve to fight these scams.

The US embassy in Accra warns about online scams around the world that are claiming thousands of victims. Credit: US Embassy, Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a statement on X, it warned that online scams are rapidly evolving.

It noted that over 400,000 individuals from more than 70 countries have been recruited into forced labour and compelled to commit cyber scams, defrauding victims from over 70 countries.

The embassy noted that the scam operations use sophisticated technology to deceive victims, gathering personal details to make scams more believable.

It added that the US supports partner governments’ efforts to combat transnational crime by providing resources, technology and specialised training.

"Levelling up collective capacity is key to ending these operations."

Notable Ghanaians charged and extradited by US authorities

Popular Ghanaian socialite and businessman Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, was arrested in a joint Ghana Police and FBI sting operation in Ghana on May 28, 2025.

According to an unsealed indictment issued by a grand jury in the District of Arizona. Dada Joe Remix was part of a massive international fraud scheme that operated for a decade between 2013 and 2023.

The business mogul was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering following his apprehension and was extradited to the United States in July. 2025

After Dada Joe Remix’s extradition, another Ghanaian socialite, Kofi Boat, was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Kofi Boat was accused of being complicit in a $100 million fraud scheme that utilised elaborate romance scams and business email compromises (BECs) dating back to at least 2016 to defraud individuals and businesses.

Kofi Boat was charged alongside several accomplices, including Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare.

In May 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio unsealed charges against five Ghanaians - Otuo Amponsah, Anna Amponsah, Hannah Adom, Portia Joe, and Dwayne Asafo Adjei - for their alleged involvement in conspiracies to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Court documents showed that the defendants used various wire fraud and romance fraud schemes between December 2017 and March 2024 to defraud multiple elderly victims in the United States.

US embassy to launch special programme for students

YEN.com.gh reported that the embassy is set to deepen its sports diplomacy with Ghana through a new Sports Envoy programme that will bring two American professional athletes and coaches to the country to train coaches of female student-athletes.

This programme is scheduled to take place in September 2026.

The programme will feature Ghanaian-American athlete and coach Kofi Sarkodie, alongside another professional athlete.

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Source: YEN.com.gh