Karela United has been slapped with a FIFA registration ban for failing to settle a financial debt owed to player Sana Camara

The Tamale-based club, owned by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, cannot register players until the debt is cleared

Karela's punishment adds to a concerning pattern of FIFA sanctions against Ghanaian clubs dating back to 2020

Karela United's latest FIFA registration ban has once again highlighted the financial challenges facing some Ghanaian football clubs.

The Ghana Premier League side was sanctioned after failing to settle an outstanding financial obligation to player Sana Camara, preventing them from registering new players domestically or internationally for the next three seasons.

Owned by Ghana's Education Minister, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Karela United are now among several Ghanaian clubs that have faced FIFA sanctions over financial disputes.

3 Ghanaian Clubs Banned by FIFA After Karela United's Latest Sanction

Source: Facebook

3 Ghanaian clubs banned by FIFA

Following the latest punishment, YEN.com.gh looks at three other Ghanaian clubs that have encountered similar problems in recent years.

3. Platini FC

Platini were handed a FIFA transfer ban in February 2020 after failing to comply with a ruling by the FIFA Player Status Committee.

The Ashanti Region-based Division Two club were ordered to pay €16,250, plus five per cent annual interest from January 31, 2018, to Portuguese side Sporting Clube da Covilhã.

After Platini FC failed to honour the decision, a single judge of the committee imposed a transfer ban on the club, according to Ghanafa.org.

2. Phar Rangers

Phar Rangers FC also found themselves on the wrong side of FIFA's disciplinary system in 2022.

The now-defunct lower-tier Ghanaian club received a transfer window ban effective February 1 of the aforementioned year after failing to comply with a ruling from the FIFA Player Status Committee.

The Eastern Regional Third Division side had reportedly been ordered to settle thousands of dollars owed to a foreign club but failed to meet the obligation, leading to FIFA's intervention.

1. Accra Hearts of Oak

The capital-based club is arguably the biggest Ghanaian club on this list to have faced a FIFA registration restriction.

In August 2025, the Phobians were hit with a FIFA transfer ban after failing to pay $146,400 owed to former technical director Rene Hiddink.

The club has reportedly settled the outstanding debt, paving the way for the restriction to be lifted once FIFA completes the necessary administrative process.

The development was particularly important for head coach Nebojsa Kapor, as the lifting of the ban would allow Hearts to register new recruits.

Karela United's latest sanction therefore adds to a worrying pattern of Ghanaian clubs being punished over unresolved financial obligations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh