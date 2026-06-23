Ghana’s unforgettable 2010 World Cup campaign turned the Black Stars into global fan favourites

A long tradition of Ghanaian footballers excelling in Europe helped build the nation’s reputation as one of Africa’s top football destinations

Ghana continues to attract neutral support for its passion, talent, and entertaining style

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Covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, one of the most striking observations I have made is the widespread affection Ghana continues to enjoy among neutral football fans.

Much of this global admiration can be traced back to the Black Stars’ unforgettable campaign at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa under Milovan Rajevac.

Ghana is one of the most loved nations in world football, thanks to unforgettable moments and legendary players. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Ghana’s run to the quarter-finals remains one of the most dramatic stories in World Cup history.

Their eventual exit against Uruguay, decided on penalties, produced a match filled with unforgettable moments, as The Guardian noted.

Sulley Muntari’s stunning long-range strike and Diego Forlan’s superb free-kick equaliser set the tone for a classic encounter.

However, the defining moment came in the dying seconds of extra time when Luis Suarez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line to deny Ghana a certain winner.

2010 World Cup heartbreak made Ghana global favourites

The resulting penalty in the 120th minute fell to Asamoah Gyan, but his effort struck the crossbar, and the Black Stars' dream of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final ended in heartbreak.

Yet, that night in Johannesburg cemented Ghana’s place in global football folklore.

However, the nation's appeal on the world stage began long before their World Cup debut in 2006.

The country’s footballing identity has been shaped by generations of talent who made their mark in Europe.

Generations of Ghanaian stars inspired football worldwide respect

Ibrahim Sunday, the 1971 African Footballer of the Year, became a trailblazer when he joined Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, becoming one of the first Ghanaian players to feature in Germany’s top flight.

Although his appearances were limited, his move opened doors for future generations.

The 1980s saw Abedi “Pele” Ayew rise to prominence, dazzling fans in Ligue 1 with Olympique Marseille and establishing himself as one of Africa’s most gifted playmakers.

In Germany, Samuel Kuffour enjoyed a remarkable 10-year spell with Bayern Munich, becoming a symbol of consistency and success at the highest level.

The early 2000s brought another golden wave of Ghanaian talent, with Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Stephen Appiah all becoming key figures in top European leagues, further strengthening Ghana’s reputation as a football powerhouse.

Today, as Carlos Queiroz and his team prepare to face England in a crucial Group L encounter at the 2026 World Cup, the Black Stars carry not only the hopes of a nation but also the admiration of neutral fans worldwide.

Against one of the tournament favourites, all eyes will once again be on whether Ghana can rise to the occasion in one of the tournament's eagerly anticipated fixtures.

Source: YEN.com.gh