Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo shared a warm and humorous interaction with England star Jude Bellingham after Ghana's 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup

Dabo was among several Ghanaian celebrities who supported the Black Stars throughout their World Cup campaign

Fans found the interaction hilarious, with many noting that Bellingham appeared to treat Dabo like a child without knowing his age

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo shared a warm moment with England superstar Jude Bellingham following the Black Stars' 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo shares a warm and hilarious moment with England star Jude Bellingham after Ghana's 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: The Thinker Man (X)

Source: Twitter

Yaw Dabo was among several celebrities who rallied behind the Black Stars throughout the tournament. Ahead of Ghana's clash with England, the actor visited the team's camp and shared a light-hearted moment with defender Baba Rahman.

During their conversation, Dabo jokingly suggested that the Black Stars could use Aboniki Balm as a secret weapon against England captain Harry Kane.

According to him, if any Ghanaian player found themselves close to the prolific striker during the match, they should discreetly rub some of the balm under his eyes.

The X Video of Dabo urging Baba Rahman to use Aboniki is below.

Yaw Dabo shares warm moment with Bellingham

Following the conclusion of the game, Yaw Dabo shared a video of himself having a warm interaction with Jude Bellingham on the pitch.

In the clip, Dabo is seen telling the England midfielder:

"Thank you, Jude, you have done well. You have made me happy. Say something to the fans."

Bellingham responded by patting Dabo on the head and saying:

"This guy is the man."

The X video of Yaw Dabo's interaction with Jude Bellingham is below.

The two have met previously, having first crossed paths during Dabo's visit to Borussia Dortmund's training camp in 2023. During the visit, he enjoyed a light-hearted exchange with Bellingham, then a Dortmund player, and former Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Reactions to Yaw Dabo and Bellingham's interaction

The clip quickly went viral, with fans finding the interaction hilarious, particularly Bellingham's instinct to pat Yaw Dabo on the head as though he were a child.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@AnkyeFrancis wrote:

"I bet Jude thinks he's a 10 year old and doesn't want to discourage a kid."

@WizzyBone01 said:

"See how he's touching his cheeks and hair. They think he's a kid."

Doro_larko indicated:

"It's funny that Dabo is older than him but he probably doesn't know that."

@njZuberu commented:

"Jude dey touch Dabo en head like he be small boy. He fit born you Jude."

@Longman_Dogo added:

"Jude knows say that man fit be ein papa? See the way he dey touch touch am."

Fans react with laughter as Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo shares a hilarious warm moment with England star Jude Bellingham. iMAGE CREDIT: Yaw Dabo (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Jude Bellingham's half-time row with Ghana coaches

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jude Bellingham was involved in a heated half-time confrontation with Ghana's coaching staff during the World Cup clash.

Carlos Queiroz explained that the incident was triggered by a late challenge from Bellingham on a Ghanaian defender, which sparked a tense exchange in the tunnel at the break.

Source: YEN.com.gh