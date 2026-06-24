Ghanaian spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam had promised to use his powers to stop Harry Kane ahead of Ghana's World Cup clash with England

Kane blazed over from close range in the 87th minute as England were held to a 0-0 draw by the Black Stars at Gillette Stadium

Fans flooded social media to credit Kwaku Bonsam after the miss, with many saying his promise had come to pass

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has received widespread attention after his pre-match promise to stop Harry Kane seemingly came to pass during Ghana's goalless draw with England on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Kwaku Bonsam receives credit after his pre-match promise to stop Harry Kane seemingly comes to pass during Ghana's 0-0 draw with England. Image credit: Kwaku Bonsam/ITV (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars put in a spirited performance to hold England, one of the pre-tournament favourites, to a 0-0 draw.

Carlos Queiroz's side, who were widely regarded as underdogs, executed a disciplined defensive game plan that frustrated England throughout the ninety minutes.

Despite England enjoying as much as 80 per cent of possession, they failed to create enough clear-cut chances, with Kane largely ineffective for most of the encounter.

The result leaves both teams on four points in Group L, with the Black Stars in a strong position to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since their famous 2010 quarterfinal run.

Before the game, Kwaku Bonsam had been widely attributed with a promise to use his spiritual powers to neutralise Kane.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said:

"I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana."

The X tweet of Kwaku Bonsam's promise to stop Harry Kane is below.

Kwaku Bonsam's Harry Kane promise fulfilled

Following the conclusion of the game, several fans took to X to credit Kwaku Bonsam with stopping Harry Kane, including well-known football influencers.

Kane, who is widely regarded as one of the most clinical strikers in world football, blazed over from close range in the 87th minute after Nico O'Reilly's header came back off the crossbar and the ball fell perfectly to him with the goal gaping.

A popular football influencer known as Trey tweeted "Bro wasn't lying" alongside an image of Kane skying his effort over the bar, a post that quickly went viral as fans rushed to the comments to discuss Kweku Bonsam's pre-match claims.

Trey's X tweet confirming that Kwaku Bonsam's promise to Harry Kane had been fulfilled is below.

Fans react to Kwaku Bonsam's Kane promise

The reactions poured in thick and fast, with fans crediting the spiritualist while others questioned whether the miss was truly down to supernatural forces.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@AbdRahman_Ayo said:

"The man said it that he'll hold down Kane, and it happened. But truly, it wasn't your power or voodoo ooo. It's just a coincidence. God has all power over all things, Mr Voodoo of Ghana."

@Kelizu11 wrote:

"Can't he do this voodoo for Ghana to win the World Cup or does it only work by stopping a player?"

@ODI_NGAH indicated:

"He tried, I believe now. Let him make Ghana win the World Cup. Here he will be an international native doctor."

@blackoutbettors said:

"I don't want to say it worked, but the proof is in the pudding. Well, the proof is from the six-yard box actually."

@nnatusd commented:

"Two days of juju prep and Kane couldn't hit a barn door from six yards. Respect to the ancestors."

@kwaNompondwana added:

"Well, he meant business. How do you miss that clear chance?"

Fans flood social media to credit Kwaku Bonsam after Harry Kane blazes over from close range during Ghana's 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Kwaku Bonsam (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Yaa Bonsam graduates as best science student

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Bonsam's daughter, Yaa Bonsam, completed St. Louis Senior High School as the best science student in her year group.

The achievement marked a remarkable chapter for the young woman, who had attracted widespread public attention as a child due to repeated mysterious disappearances that her father attributed to supernatural forces.

She is reportedly hoping to further her education at either the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology or the University of Ghana, Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh