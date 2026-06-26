Popular football content creator Haneefah, known as LFC girl, urged Ghanaians to protect spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam after his promise to stop Harry Kane came to pass

Kwaku Bonsam had made headlines before Ghana's game against England after publicly claiming he would use his powers to stop the Bayern Munich striker

Kane wasted a golden opportunity in the dying moments of the game, with fans rushing to credit Bonsam after the miss went viral on social media

Popular Liverpool FC content creator Haneefah has urged Ghanaians to protect spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam after his pre-match promise to stop Harry Kane seemingly materialised during Ghana's 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup.

Popular LFC content creator Haneefah urges Ghanaians to protect spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam after his promise to stop Harry Kane seemingly came to pass. Image credit: Haneefah, Touchline (TikTok & X).

Source: TikTok

Kwaku Bonsam made headlines in the build-up to the Ghana-England clash after publicly claiming he would use his spiritual powers to neutralise the Bayern Munich striker.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said he was not wishing Harry Kane serious injury but would do enough to stop him from performing against Ghana.

That promise appeared to come to fruition when Kane uncharacteristically blazed over from close range in the 87th minute with the goal gaping.

Kane's ineffectiveness throughout the game drew widespread attention, with fans rushing to social media to credit Bonsam after the miss went viral.

The X post praising Kwaku Bonsam for stopping Harry Kane in Ghana's 0-0 draw with England is below.

Haneefah urges Ghanaians to protect Kwaku Bonsam

Amid the wave of praise for Kwaku Bonsam, Haneefah took to her TikTok page to urge Ghanaians to take care of the spiritualist ahead of Ghana's remaining World Cup fixtures.

She indicated that Bonsam's powers would be needed to help stop some of the tournament's biggest names and teams as the Black Stars pushed for a historic run at the 2026 World Cup.

She said:

"Ghanaians, please come to the front, this is a national emergency. Where is this witch doctor? Has anyone checked on him? Has he eaten? Has he charged his powers? Because we need him focused. The big teams are running around with confidence and we cannot allow that."

The TikTok video of Haneefah urging Ghanaians to protect Kwaku Bonsam is below.

Fans react to Haneefah's Kwaku Bonsam message

Fans reacted to Haneefah's message about Kwaku Bonsam, with many Ghanaians expressing their love and gratitude for the content creator's passionate support.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@maame_mg wrote:

"We love you wati, your Ghanaian name is Yaa Abrafi Kɔtɔ".

@amagold575 said:

"On behalf of all Ghanaians we say thank you and we love you".

@dufie875 indicated:

"Ghana loves you so much. We will repost any video you do about Ghana".

@rhapsodygh3 commented:

"This girl really loves Ghana more than me, I swear".

@phelisarose2 added:

"You are making me blush as a Ghanaian. My favourite woman on the mic. Much love from Ghana. The energy is top notch".

@stephenatawana said:

"H.E John D Mahama, you have to grant my mum a Ghana card. Mummy, God bless you for standing in for Ghana".

Kwaku Bonsam receives international praise after his promise to stop Harry Kane appears to come true, with Haneefah leading the tributes. Image credit: Kwaku Bonsam (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Haneefah calls out Harry Kane for Ghana comments

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Haneefah had criticised Harry Kane after the England captain described Ghana as one of "these types of nations" in a post-match interview.

The content creator said she had lost some respect for the striker, arguing that the Black Stars had stood in front of England for 90 minutes and refused to be broken down despite the big names at their disposal.

Source: YEN.com.gh