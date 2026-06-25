Ghanaian traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam has opened up on being contacted by a leading English newspaper for an interview on his spiritual warning to Harry Kane

The ‘witch doctor’ also detailed the alleged ‘juju’ he claimed to have used to prevent the international player from scoring a goal in Ghana’s match against England

Kwaku Bonsam’s recount has caught the attention of many on social media, sparking widespread debate, with football enthusiasts sharing mixed reactions

Kwaku Bonsam, a traditional priest from Ghana, has gone viral over a spiritual threat to the England captain, Harry Kane.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam opens up on how the UK's Daily Star reached out over his Harry Kane spiritual warning in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Kwaku Bonsam, Harry Kane

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Ghana Black Stars played against England Three Lions in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup at the Boston Stadium in the US.

The much-anticipated game ended in a goalless draw. Even though there were a few chances to score, they were all missed.

Before the game, Kwaku Bonsam threatened to place a curse on Harry Kane to prevent him from scoring against his home country.

Unfortunately, the match ended with the England captain missing several chances to score, with many believing the curse might have worked.

Kwaku Bonsom unties Kane after supposed curse

After Ghana's match against England on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Kwaku Bonsam was sighted in a video claiming to be setting Harry Kane free from the purported curse.

According to the priest, he had decided to release Harry Kane so he could score goals in his next games.

"I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world. I am now going to release Harry Kane so that he can score in England's next match."

While he said this, Kwaku Bonsam was spotted untying a crafted item, which he claimed represented Harry Kane.

The X video of Kwaku Bonsam untying Harry Kane from the supposed curse is below:

Kwaku Bonsam recounts interview over Kane curse

In an on-phone interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Kwaku Bonsam opened up on a supposed contact from Daily Star, a leading English newspaper, for an interview before the start of the match.

According to him, he was placed on a Zoom call containing a lot of observers. He claimed he was initially reluctant to speak, but he gave in, unveiling the name of the supposed ‘juju’ he was going to use.

Kwaku Bonsam claimed he utilised his ‘Kofi o Kofi’ alongside other dietaries to attack every part of Harry Kane's body.

Talking about how he went about it, he said:

“After the warning, I went to buy some cows and other items for the execution. I used a spiritual robe to tie up a doll and placed a building block on it…”

According to Kwaku Bonsam, the journalist further told him they had consulted other priests and that his alleged ‘juju’ would not succeed.

The ‘witch doctor’ claimed that upon getting the information, he went on to use his dietaries, which he called “Kumi Preko”, as a backup plan.

The traditional priest added that amid the game, the supposed media personality reached out to him, confirming that the black magic may have worked as Harry Kane had fallen.

Kwaku Bonsam further accounted the numerous calls he had after the game, sparking widespread reactions online.

The Instagram video of Kwaku Bonsam recounting the interview is below:

Kwaku Bonsam's Kane juju brouhaha sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Kwaku Bonsam opened up on his interview about the Harry Kane ‘juju’ controversy.

San wrote:

"You will let God abandon us, so stop."

kaakyie wrote:

"Heh .. God must be laughing by now. Comedy country indeed😂😂😂."

Kelvin wrote:

"Then use ur spiritual knowledge to make us collect the World Cup wai😂😂."

Wonder wrote:

"It's all lies😂😂😂."

Kwaku Bonsam performs spiritual rites to untie Harry Kane after playing against Ghana. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

Yaa Bonsam graduates as best science student

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Bonsam's daughter, Yaa Bonsam, completed St. Louis Senior High School as the best science student in her year group.

The achievement marked a remarkable chapter for the young woman, who had attracted widespread public attention as a child due to repeated mysterious disappearances that her father attributed to supernatural forces.

Source: YEN.com.gh