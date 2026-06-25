Spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has got people talking in the wake of his recent comments about Harry Kane

This comes after he denied claims of having an issue with the Bayern Munich striker and instead expressed his admiration for him

Netizens shared their opinions on claims by Kwaku Bonsam of allegedly playing a role in the striker’s poor performance against Ghana

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a popular Ghanaian spiritualist, is once again trending in the wake of his latest comments about England striker Harry Kane.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, Kwaku Bonsam, speaking in an interview with LBC, announced that he would name his baby boy after Harry Kane.

Kwaku Bonsam, the renowned Ghanaian spiritualist, plans to honour England striker Harry Kane by naming his son after him. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & Harry Kane/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that the move was to show his admiration for England’s all-time top scorer and also to dismiss claims that he had any hatred for the striker.

“Harry Kane is not my enemy. I have a baby boy. I’m going to name him Harry Kane because I have loved Harry Kane for a long time,” he said.

When quizzed by the interviewer on whether he had lifted the so-called curse he allegedly placed on Bayern Munich, Kwaku Bonsam responded in the affirmative, stressing that Harry Kane would perform very well in the remaining matches.

Earlier controversy around Kwaku Bonsam's comments

Kwaku Bonsam’s comments on Harry Kane first attracted attention after he reportedly claimed to have placed a curse on the striker ahead of the Ghana vs England match.

Kane’s performance in that match was widely discussed, as he managed just 19 touches throughout the game, the lowest total of his England career in a major tournament match where he played the full 90 minutes.

Kwaku Bonsam, the renowned spiritualist, claims he has lifted a curse he placed on Harry Kane after the latter failed to score against Ghana. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & Harry Kane/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ghana vs England World Cup clash

The Ghana Black Stars played a goalless draw against England’s Three Lions in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Boston Stadium in the United States.

Below is an X video of Kwaku Bonsam announcing his decision to honour Harry Kane.

Reactions to Kwaku Bonsam’s comments on Kane

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Kwaku Bonsam’s decision to honour Harry Kane:

@SportsSectorHQ said:

“In today’s world, people are still believing in these things. If it’s actually working, then no one can stop Ghana from winning the World Cup. Pathetic.”

@Peter5920198846 indicated:

“Why do you people believe him? Juju doesn’t work that way!”

@jaysnowish added:

“Funny thing is, even Ghanaians know this is not real. However, as long as others believe it, they’re good.”

@ElvisEssien wrote:

“He said the same about Ronaldo when we played Portugal, but he scored. He says that for fun.”

CJ_Enterprise said:

“Shouldn’t really be entertaining him on national radio. It was entertaining at first, but this is too much.”

Kwaku Bonsam’s daughter completes SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Bonsam, the daughter of Kwaku Bonsam, has reportedly completed St. Louis Senior High School.

Yaa Bonsam was part of the current batch that completed school and was adjudged the best science student in her year group.

She is hoping to further her education at either the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) or the University of Ghana, Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh