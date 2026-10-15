A photographer on X shared a video of Prophet Olushola Alabi delivering a prophecy about the death of a renowned person, recorded a week before it was posted

The clip resurfaced shortly after reports of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings' passing began circulating online

Prophet Olushola Alabi described a vision of a mighty tree tearing in two, representing the death of someone of great public significance

A photographer on X drew widespread attention online after posting a week-old video of Prophet Olushola Alabi describing a troubling vision about the death of a prominent public figure, just as news of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings' passing began to spread.

Photographer shares 1-week old prophecy following Toluwanisings' death. Photo source: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The photographer, who goes by the handle @peloxebphotogrp on X, shared the clip shortly after Toluwanisings' death was reported, linking the timing of the prophecy to the singer's passing and prompting a significant wave of reactions from online observers.

Prophet Olushola Alabi's Vision

In the video, Prophet Olushola Alabi recounted a vision she received during a prayer session, describing alarming events and the death of a well-known individual. She used the image of a tall, powerful tree to convey what she had seen.

"What God says is that some terrifying situations will happen: a very renowned person, a well known, as we are praying in the time, I saw a very mighty tree. It represents humanity, just tore into two, and the person passed away," the prophet said.

According to @peloxebphotogrp, the prophecy was delivered on a Friday afternoon, roughly one week before he shared it publicly following Toluwanisings' death.

Photographer's post stirs online attention

Posting the clip to X alongside news of the singer's passing, @peloxebphotogrp wrote:

"The prophecy came out last week Friday Afternoon from Prophet Olushola Alabi. I pray we not concern untimely death in the name of Jesus."

The post gained significant traction, with many users struck by the prophecy's imagery of a "very mighty tree" falling, and its perceived connection to the death of the gospel musician.

The X (Twitter) video is below:

Toluwanisings had built a devoted following within Nigeria's gospel music community, becoming a recognisable voice in Christian worship circles before his passing.

The news of his death had already begun generating emotional responses online before the prophecy video further intensified public conversation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh