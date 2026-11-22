Diana Asamoah appeared on a UTV talk show wearing a striking white coat dress paired with designer heels

Ghanaians flooded the comments section admiring the gospel star's consistent fashion sense and love for statement shoes

Fans declared Asamoah a fashion icon, with her composed and stylish appearance sparking widespread admiration online

Diana Asamoah has set tongues wagging again, this time not for her gospel music but for her undeniable style. The Ghanaian gospel artiste appeared on a UTV talk show on 21 November 2026, turning heads in a crisp white coat dress that she paired with beautiful heels, and fans have been talking about little else since.

UTV shared footage of the appearance on their Instagram page under their UTRENDZ branding, showing Asamoah on the colourful talk show set alongside another guest. Her clean, polished look quickly caught the eye of followers, who flooded the comments with admiration for her fashion choices.

Diana Asamoah looks flawless in a white dress and white heels. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah rocks white platform heels

What struck many fans was not just the outfit itself but how effortlessly Asamoah carried it. The white coat dress, paired with statement footwear, projected a composed elegance that her followers have come to associate with her public appearances over the years.

Comments praised everything from the shoes to her overall glow, with many pointing out that she only seems to get better with time.

Asamoah has built a reputation in Ghana not only as one of the country's beloved gospel voices but also as a figure who consistently shows up well-dressed in public spaces. For her followers, the UTV appearance was simply the latest reminder of that.

The Instagram video is below:

Fan reactions to Diana Asamoah's white look.

Fans did not hold back their enthusiasm in the comments. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@__selassie_smileyy wrote:

"Pretty black Angel in white gown ❤️😀"

@just_bundles_gh said:

"The shoe is really beautiful 😍"

@onlyurss2 commented:

"Eiii but she's looking more pretty o"

@samiraabdullah442 added:

"😍😍😍Steeze and compuse"

@afia_papabi1 declared:

"You can't, this woman da! You are the fashion icon wai! 😍😂😂😂😂😂😂".

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Akua Addo's daughter models at top event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo’s daughter, who made her runway debut at Glitz Fashion Week 2026.

Her appearance drew warm praise on Instagram, contrasting with the harsher response to the same footage on TikTok.

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Source: YEN.com.gh