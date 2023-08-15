Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has opened up about his loss about six months after his passing

In an exclusive interview, she talked about how she heard the news and her reaction to it, their last conversation and how she broke the news to their children

Many people prayed for strength for her as she and the children still deal with losing Atsu

Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie Claire Rupio, has opened up about how she and their three children are dealing with the passing of the late Ghanaian footballer.

Christian Atsu's wife speaks about life after his loss

In an exclusive interview with BBC5live, Marie-Claire Rupio stated that it has not been easy since Christian Atsu passed on.

Speaking about her last conversation with him, she said after scoring his last goal to secure victory for his team, she sent him a congratulatory message on Sunday before the earthquake struck.

The message she said she sent him was:

"Oh, congratulations for your goal"

She said he replied with "Thank you" and that was the last message she received from him.

How she got the news and her reaction

Marie-Claire Rupio said the agent called her and broke the sad news at about 3 or 4pm.

"When he called me, I went outside my room, and then he told me, 'I'm sorry, but it's him.' And at that time, I couldn't really cry because I was in shock."

She added that she was shocked because she hoped for a good outcome. Adding that, she followed the news and saw people getting pulled out of the rubble alive.

Christian Atsu's wife stated that she thought he was a strong man and would have survived the earthquake.

How she broke the news to their three children

The mother of three said that her kids were 9, 3 and 6 years old when she broke the news to them.

She revealed that her children had football the next day and did not want to take that away from them.

After they returned home, she said she sat them down and explained the situation to them, which was not an easy thing to do.

Below is the Marie-Claire Rupio's interview on BBC5live.

People react to Marie-Claire's interview with the BBC

Many people prayed for strength for her and the three children as they continued to deal with his passing.

Others also thanked her for opening up and recounting events when the news broke.

photobylaurelle said:

You are so brave for doing this Claire thank you for sharing your story and setting such a strong example for your kids too ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sending so much love, always

afia_degree_clothing said:

It is well ..sending you kisses and hugs from Ghana

kukiyueini remarked:

Sending you love dear ❤️❤️❤️. To you and the lovely kids . Take heart and continue to be the strong woman you are for the kids .

afiopokumensah said:

Claire, you just opened our old wounds. Your interview sent me back to watch Atsu's old interviews again. . Hmm!

nanaop_gh remarked:

You are such a strong woman sending you love

gracewoode75 stated:

May his soul rest in peace

afiopokumensah said:

I have been looking forward to this interview but didn't know it will be this soon. So sorry, dear. It's a matter of time. You will be fine.

