This week has been a difficult one for a number of Ghanaian celebrities. Shatt Wale, Medikal, and Funny Face have been arrested by the police.

The three have all been put before court and remanded in custody for various offences.

The move by the police has earned IGP Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare a lot of plaudits as these stars were considered untouchable in such circumstances.

Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @ghanapolice, @kwawkese

Source: Instagram

With these arrests and subsequent prosecutions, Dr Dampare has sent a clear signal that his administration will not entertain the excess of celebrities and other prominent people.

Amid the strong signal sent, a number f Ghanaians have been cautioning other prominent people and celebrities whose conducts could get them arrested.

YEN.com.gh has listed some of the celebrities who should be careful going forward.

1. Afia Schwarzenegger:

The comedienne has often been embroiled in controversies and verbal attacks. Following Medikal's arrest, a video of Afia Schwar brandishing a gun on social media has popped up.

While that video may be left to slide, Schwar must be careful not to repeat such and other conducts.

2. Kennedy Agyapong:

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong is known as a firebrand who speaks his mind anytime he feels like it.

Some of his utterances have lands him in police trouble but he seems to always come out unscathed.

But with Dampare's disposition, the vociferous MP may have to change his ways.

3. Bishop Obinim:

The controversial 'man of God' has had many issues with the police in the past. But he seems to overcome the troubles.

With Dampare in charge, he has to be careful so as not to suffer a worse fate.

4. Nigel Gaisie:

Nigel Gaisie is widely known for dropping death prophecies. He actually gained prominence with his prediction of Ebony's death.

A few days ago, a video of Gaisie predicting doom for Patapaa and others.

With the arrest and prosecution of Jesus Ahuofe, the prophet who dropped a death propehcy on Shatta Wale, Gaisie may have to slow down on his prophecies.

5. Kwaw Kese:

The Hiplife artiste was involved in a protracted police saga after he was arrested for possessing marijuana.

But even after that, Kwaw Kese has not stepped away from the thorny subject of 'weed' legalisation'.

Just recently, he was spotted showing off what he described as the biggest weed ever rolled.

Going forward, he must be careful as such behaviour can land him on Dampare's radar.

Source: Yen.com.gh