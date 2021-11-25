John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya (nee Nkornu), has set tongues wagging with a new set of photos on social media.

The photos have Gifty and her husband stepping out with their son, Jon Jnr, to attend the 39th birthday party of Nadia Buari.

Going to the house party, Gifty chose to wear a pair of shorts which was above her knee level with her t-shirt tucked into it.

John Dumelo's wife has wowed fans with new photos Photo source: @missgeeonly

Gifty looked beautiful in the pair of shorts she gave off different poses in photos with her husband, son, her sister Sena, and Nadia.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Gifty prayed for her followers to have a blessed day.

"Have a blessed day ," her caption for the photos read.

Fans react

After sharing the lovely photos, Gifty has got followers reacting. While some are in love with the family, others are wowed by her fine legs.

berrybears observed that Gifty was overloaded with hotness:

"Hotness overload ❤️❤️❤️."

odole_labi was in love with Gifty and her son:

"We love you Mama Gee and JJ ."

fabricsandmore4gh was impressed with her fine legs:

"It's the fine legs for me."

iamsarahackah described Dumelo's family as lovely:

"Lovely people You know I love y'all❤️."

