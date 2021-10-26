Just In: Accra Psychiatric Hospital diagnosis Funny Face with bipolar disorder

Ghanaian comedian and actor Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, commonly known as Funny Face, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Host of “Entertainment Review" on Peace FM Kwasi Aboagye confirmed the latest development after the court-ordered Funny Face to be reexamined at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Kwasi Aboagye relays that the police combed the whole of Accra including the main psychiatric hospital, but did not get a bed for Funny Face.

He was taken back to the police hospital after the bipolar disorder diagnosis due to the unavailability of beds.

“I’m hearing that they roamed the entire Accra without getting a bed. Funny Face was previously sent to the Korle Bu psychiatric Hospital.

They went to the main psychiatric hospital but there were no beds. I have been told that Funny Face has finally been diagnosed with a form of bipolar. Due to the no bed syndrome, he was sent back to the police hospital,” Kwasi Aboagye said.

Bipolar is a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

The exact cause of the bipolar disorder isn’t known, but a combination of genetics, environment and altered brain structure and chemistry may play a role.

Manic episodes may include symptoms such as high energy, reduced need for sleep and loss of touch with reality. Depressive episodes may include symptoms such as low energy, low motivation and loss of interest in daily activities. Mood episodes last days to months at a time and may also be associated with suicidal thoughts.

Funny Face had previously confirmed he was depressed, but his recent threats and insults to some Fada Dickson, Bola Ray, and Adebayor led to his arrest.

He threatened to kill his baby mama Vanessa and commit suicide afterwards.

The “children president” was arraigned before court and ordered to be examined psychologically.

