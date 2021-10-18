Fadda Dickson shows maturity as he reacts to Funny Face's 'painful' insults

Fadda Dickson has subtly replied comedian Funny Face over the latter's vile words

The media magnate indicated that he was not going to allow any negative words to stop him from helping others

Funny Face was seen in a video going on a ranting spree and insulting Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Emmanuel Adebayor

Leading Ghanaian media personality, Fadda Dickson Narh, has reacted to some vile words thrown his way by comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, known publicly as Funny Face.

Fadda Dickson who shared a photo from his vacation in faraway Germany, indicated that he was not going to let some vile words stop him from helping people.

The Despite Media boss was seen in a photo dressed in all black designer wear as he dropped some words on the Gram.

According to him, giving was a kingdom principle and a matter of the heart therefore he did not expect anything in return for his act of kindness.

Fadda Dickson added that he did not also keep track of the times he helps people so that they take it as owing him a debt or have to reciprocate the kindness at all costs.

Fadda Dickson's post on Instagram read: "When I GIVE, it does not come with STRINGS.

I’m not keeping TRACK of it as what you OWE me.

When I GIVE, I choose to do so without ULTERIOR motives. I GIVE because I know what it’s like to be without. To long for and be ignored. To speak and not be heard; to care for and have nothing returned.

When I GIVE, it’s because I know the value in what I have in my heart .

I refuse to let the world STOP me from sharing.

GIVING IS A MATTER OF THE HEART AND A KINGDOM PRINCIPLE."

Many followers of the media magnate took to the comment section to react to his words.

Comedian DKB attested to this fact: "I'm a witness @faddick, your heart is pure as gold. You do what many Fadas couldn't do. God bless your heart and may he forgive any ingrate against you."

yaayaaofficial commented: "God bless you always"

queeneshun1 had this to say: "Great words. May we never stop giving. And always be fresh the memory of what it feels like to have nothing."

Fadda Dickson's words follow a viral video which showed Funny Face on a ranting spree in his house.

The Kasoa Trotro actor was seen and heard hurling insults on the likes of his best friend and Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, Fadda Dickson and Bola Ray.

While commenting on Fadda Dickson, Funny Face indicated that the Despite Media boss had neglected him after his (Funny Face) accident.

