The marriage of actress and TV presenter Xandy Kamel and her husband, Kaninja, is in serious trouble.

In a new video on social media, Xandy has revealed that she has been enduring a lot of things in their marriage but is now fed up.

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja got married in a lovely wedding ceremony in May 2020.

But according to her, she has been undergoing emotional trauma because of her husband who is now frolicking with a sidechick.

Shedding tears in the video, Xandy revealed that her husband and the sidechick, her own friend, have teamed up to disgrace her.

