Actress and TV presenter, Xandy Kamel, has indicated that she is making efforts to heal after her marriage hit rock bottom, leading to her recent breakdown.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the popular Ghanaian entertainer said she is ''trying to be fine, so please take it easy with me''.

Xandy Kamel was responding to a slew of messages she received following her recent video, in which she vents about issues leading to and emerging after her marriage to her husband, Kaninja, hit the rocks.

Photo credit: @AdepaTv/Xandy Kamel

Emotional support from loved ones

''Eeiii, I thought no one cares or loves me ooo. God, I'm in tears now please if I haven’t replied to your message, kindly relax for me. I will soon do so,'' she said.

''I'm trying to be fine so please take it easy with me,'' she added.

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja, real name Nana Kwaku Mensah, got married in a lovely wedding ceremony in May 2020.

Background

On Friday, October 29, Xandy Kamel, in a video, confirmed that her marriage to Kaninja is in serious trouble.

In the video on social media, Kamel revealed that she has been enduring a lot of things in their marriage but is now fed up.

She revealed that she has been undergoing emotional trauma because of her husband, who is now cheating with a side chick.

