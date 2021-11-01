Celebrities tend to go all-out when it comes to their Halloween costumes; from crazy ideas to professional makeup and photos, they make sure to show up

This year was no different but one thing that really made peeps chuckle was celebs dressing as other celebs and Trevor Noah showed just how well it can be done

Some outfits just could not go without recognition; family costumes such as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Kylie, Travis and Stormi also couldn't go unnoticed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fans are always looking forward to the wild and wonderful ideas that their favourite famous faces will come up with for Halloween. Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the best costumes that definitely stood out this year.

Celebs always how up for Halloween and this year was no different. Image: @trevornoah, @iamcardib and @johnlegend

Source: UGC

1. Trevor Noah

Mzansi's very own Trevor decided what better costume than The Weeknd from the Blinding Lights music video and he nailed it!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Kylie Jenner and the fam

This year Kylie's little family didn't choose matching costumes but instead gave each other freedom of choice. PS. Stormi just makes the cutest mermaid.

3. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John and Chrissy got the family and Chrissy's mom involved in this one. Chrissy's mom channelled the best momager to ever do it, Kris Jenner.

4. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy and Orlando went as the most horrific event of the 21st century.

5. Cardi B and Kulture

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture brought out their inner wicked witches.

6. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas never fails to deliver. This year he chose one of the most infamous villains of fan fiction.

7. Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello

Shawn and Camilla chose the traditional Latin route and celebrated Dia de Los Muertos.

Kylie Jenner shows off her gorgeous baby bump, lets her people know that baby is growing

YEN.com.gh reported Kylie Jenner has revealed more about this pregnancy than she ever did when she had sweet Stormi in her belly.

Taking to social media with a breathtaking picture, Kylie showed off her bump in a stunning shadow silhouette snap. Babes, what a blessing!

Kylie is one heck of a momma and has learnt a lot through her journey with Stormi. Feeling more confident than ever before, Kylie is comfortable taking her fans along with her on this pregnancy.

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section of this stunning post, letting Kylie know how excited it makes them that she is going to be a mother of two. Kylie is glowing!

Source: Yen.com.gh