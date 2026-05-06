Nana Ama McBrown angrily confronted bloggers at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday dinner on May 5, 2026, demanding they respect her privacy at events

The veteran actress accused bloggers of swarming celebrities with cameras at events while refusing to amplify the brands and products they promote on social media

McBrown warned that she would physically confront any blogger who intruded on her personal space at future events, sparking widespread reactions online

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has earned plaudits on social media after angrily blasting Ghanaian bloggers for intruding on her privacy.

Nana Ama McBrown angrily blasts bloggers for invading her privacy at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's birthday dinner on May 5, 2026. Image credit: @bessahghana

Source: TikTok

Billionaire businessman, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Chairman of the Special Group of Companies, celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

He marked the day with a birthday dinner that was attended by most of the A-list celebrities, businessmen/women, and political leaders in the country.

Below is a Facebook video of events at Ofori Sarpong's birthday dinner.

Nana Ama McBrown blasts bloggers

In a viral video taken during the event, actress Nana Ama McBrown angrily slammed bloggers for getting too close to her and intruding on her privacy.

The video shared by Bessa GH showed the veteran actress lecturing a group of bloggers on their intrusive habits towards celebrities at events.

She lamented the fact that they rarely help celebrities like her to amplify the products she markets for various brands, yet want to profit from her when she attends events.

“You see me selling American fresh detergent and McBrown sunflower. When you see me at Kantamanto and Kejetia selling, you see the videos on social media, but you don't repost them, so I know you think about me,” she said.

McBrown lost her cool when some of the bloggers attempted to interrupt her and snapped at them.

“You people should shut up! When we spend money to dress well and look good to attend programs, then you want to 'enter our noses' with your cameras. When we are working, you guys don't pay attention to our work. I work with so many brands to market their products, but I never see you guys reposting my updates. If you cannot repost my work, this should be the last time you bloggers swarm me at an event. Next time, I would hit someone,” she warned.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown blasting bloggers at Ofori Sarpong’s event is below.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown slamming bloggers

vycky_becks said:

"The Queen has spoken, and she is right 💯."

portiaadosinaba said:

"She has spoken the minds of most celebrities, you bloggers can do too much sometimes 😂😂."

smileken1 wrote:

"Yes, bitter truth 😂😂. You scratch my back, I also do the same, so we win together ❤️."

bigquammy commented:

"You have to love Nana Ama. She is so real 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Nana Ama McBrown angrily scolds bloggers for invading her privacy during the funeral of late TikToker on October 4, 2025. Image credit: @odehyiekeff

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown blasts bloggers at funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown slammed bloggers for impeding her movement during the final funeral rites of TikToker Osanju.

In a video, the actress was seen reacting angrily over the breach of her space, screaming in Twi “ad3n, ad3n?”, to wit, “why, why?”.

Source: YEN.com.gh