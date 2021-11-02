Abeiku Santana has touted the musical prowess of a female singer yet to be outdoored in the country

The ace radio host said the singer named Ohenewaa Official, was going to dominate females in the music industry

Abeiku Santana, some months back, made the same 'prophecy' about Black Sherif who is now a high-flyer in the music industry

With Prophecies taking over the Ghanaian media space following Shatta Wale's stunt, it seems Ghanaian Media Personality Abeiku Santana is not shaken by the threats of arrest and has dropped a prophecy of his own

According to him, a female singer's rising is on the offing and she would dominate the music space just like Ebony Reigns did.

The well-known radio personality said the lady in question is known as Ohenewaa and she is set to make her voice known in the music scene with her single, Shut Up.

Whiles speaking on his radio show on Okay FM, the renowned radio host stated that within two months, he is going to introduce the new female singer, who is going to overshadow all the female singers in the music space.

Santana stated:

“In two months’ time, I will be bringing a lady, she is going to take over the voice of the female artists in Ghana.”

He also spoke with authority revealing the said lady was going to replace Ebony, who died in 2018 due to a car accident.

“All other artistes who claim to be Ebony’s replacement should stop. Ebony is back and she is coming in the form of the lady but she won’t be doing dancehall like Ebony,” Abeiku Santana noted.

Abeiku went further to ask Ghanaians to give the lady One year and they will be mesmerized.

Abeiku Santana has a great track record of fishing out the top talents in Ghana, and with such a track record for predicting the successes of artists such as Ebony and Black Sherif.

He asked Ghanaians to watch out for Ohenewaa.

