Versatile Ghanaian musician Tida set to take over music scene with new song Jo

Ghanaian versatile musician Tida is set to take wow music lovers in Ghana with his new project

The silky-voiced song maker has readied his song Jo which he believes would be a massive hit

Tida has been noted for dropping songs that have made waves in the airwaves and on social media

Ghanaian Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeat artist Tida is at it again and is set to wow music lovers in the country with a new song which he has titled Jo.

Tida, noted for hit songs like ‘True Friend’, ‘Street Anthem’, ‘Night Train’ and others to his credit, is bent on his agenda to entertain Ghanaians and all good music lovers across the globe.

His new song ‘Jo’ is translated into English as ‘Dance’ and has noted that it would surely get music lovers dancing whiles being motivated.

Photos of Ghanaian musician Tida. Source: Instagram/"@tidamusic

Source: Instagram

The song has perfect instrumentation from BigSam, with Tida proving his versatility on the hook and verses.

It comes with a street vibe video was directed by SnipaDidlt and Macford Production .

On many occasions, Tida has categorically stated that his affinity is to the ghetto youth in the country and he stands by them always in everything they do.

Tida dropped his social media handles and asked his loyal fans to reach out to him anytime either on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

