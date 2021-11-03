Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are enjoying some quality bonding time before the new addition to the famous family arrives

Dad and beau Travis Scott is making sure that his ladies are well taken care of as he surprised them with matching diamond rings

Kylie shared the mommy-daughter ring set on her social media and big sister Khloe Kardashian said what everyone was thinking: "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn"

Travis Scott never fails to spoil his two girls, Kylie and Stormi. The mommy-daughter duo recently shared a snap on social media of their matching ice. What a way to show your people that you love them.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi shared a snap of their matching gifts from Travis Scott. Image: @kyliejenner

Source: UGC

Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm whether or not they're in a relationship again. Seventeen reports that the most confirmation the two have given about their relationship status was that "they're doing really well these days". The world just has to take a second baby on the way as proof of a relationship.

Travis always does the most for Kylie. From filling her house with thousands of bouquets and millions of petals, no gift is too much for Travis.

Kylie hopped on Instagram to share a photo of her hand next to Stormi's with the matching jewellery. The celeb captioned the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Daddy got us matching rings."

The comment section went insane and it pretty much summed up what everyone else was thinking.

@khloekardashian wrote:

"Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn."

@anastasiapolitis commented:

"Do you guys want to adopt me?"

@princess_barbie89 said:

"Dang... the only thing my baby daddy gives me is a headache."

Kylie Jenner shows off her gorgeous baby bump, lets her people know that baby is growing

YEN.com.gh reported Kylie Jenner has revealed more about this pregnancy than she ever did when she had sweet Stormi in her belly. Taking to social media with a breathtaking picture, Kylie showed off her bump in a stunning shadow silhouette snap. Babes, what a blessing!

Kylie is one heck of a momma and has learnt a lot through her journey with Stormi. Feeling more confident than ever before, Kylie is comfortable taking her fans along with her on this pregnancy.

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section of this stunning post, letting Kylie know how excited it makes them that she is going to be a mother of two. Kylie is glowing!

Source: Yen