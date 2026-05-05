Ghanaian actor John Peasah spoke in a new TikTok video after a long period of silence due to his condition

He addressed claims that businessman Ibrahim Mahama had already stepped in to support his treatment

His emotional update drew attention as he said he was still waiting for help and still fighting

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Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, has stirred emotions online after sharing a new video of himself speaking for the first time in a long while amid his serious health condition.

Drogba opens up on false claims about Ibrahim Mahama’s assistance. Image credit: John Peasah

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on his TikTok page, showed the actor seated in the back seat of a car as he addressed false information circulating about his health and the support he has allegedly received.

Drogba finally opened up about financial aid

For many fans, the moment was deeply emotional because it was the first time in a long period that they had seen the actor open his mouth to speak publicly.

His condition had already raised concerns online, and the latest video gave many a closer look at how he is currently faring.

In the video, Drogba focused on claims that Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama had already contacted him or supported his medical treatment. According to the actor, those reports were not true.

He explained that he was still hoping Ibrahim Mahama would respond to his situation and offer help, but no contact had been made yet.

“The whole thing is that I am hoping Ibrahim Mahama responds to me and helps me, but the rumours circulating online, I wish the false news were true, but nobody has contacted me. I am still here, still fighting,” he said.

The actor’s words carried both disappointment and hope. While he appeared grateful for those showing concern, his message suggested that the false claims had created confusion around his situation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For someone openly seeking support, such reports can affect how people respond, especially when the public begins to believe that help has already arrived.

Drogba has been battling a serious neurological condition for some time, and his health journey has drawn public sympathy.

His recent updates have shown the impact of the condition on his body, speech, strength and general well-being.

The latest video has since triggered many reactions from fans, who praised him for speaking despite his struggles.

Others expressed sadness over his condition and called on people to stop spreading unverified claims about his treatment.

Many also urged well-wishers and influential people to support him directly instead of allowing rumours to take over the conversation.

Drogba’s message was not just a denial of false reports. It was also a reminder that behind the online discussions is a real person still waiting, still hoping and still fighting through a difficult health battle.

YOLO actor Drogba, a.k.a. John Peasah, appeals for more support as health condition worsens. Photo source: @johnpeassah

Source: TikTok

Drogba's condition worsened, sought more help

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Peasah, also known as Drogba, faces deteriorating health from a serious neurological condition

In an emotional appeal, the YOLO actor has shared struggles with pain, grief, and overwhelming medical costs

Colleagues and fans unite to launch a support campaign for treatment and recovery

Source: YEN.com.gh