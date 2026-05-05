Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui announced on Twitter on April 30, 2026, that God had instructed her to welcome another child to join her daughter, Island

The former YOLO star revealed she was considering adoption rather than a natural birth, saying she was not interested in going through the birthing process again

Makafui's announcement came months after her ex-husband Medikal and his new partner Eazzy welcomed a son, Space Frimpong, in October 2025

Popular Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has sparked excitement on social media after announcing plans to possibly welcome another child.

Fella Makafui Opens Up About Plans to Adopt a Child Months After Medikal and Eazzy's Birth

Source: Instagram

On April 30, 2026, the former YOLO star took to her Twitter page to announce the news.

According to Makafui, God had informed her to add another child to her young daughter, Island, but this time she was thinking of adoption rather than giving birth naturally.

“God is telling me to adopt a child 😊,” Makafui wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, a fan wondered why she was thinking of adoption instead of a natural birth and asked her if she had a medical problem preventing her from conceiving herself.

Makafui responded that she was not interested in going through the birthing process again.

Another fan asked her to simply remarry and give birth naturally, but once again she declined to do so.

Below is the Twitter post shared by Fella Makafui about possibly welcoming another child.

Fella Makafui’s ex Medikal welcomes child

Actress Fella Makafui welcomed her first child, Island Frimpong, on August 30, 2020.

She gave birth months after her traditional wedding to popular rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, professionally known as Medikal.

The duo got married in March 2020 but started facing divorce rumours after a few years of marriage.

In May 2024, they finally confirmed their split following reports that Medikal was dating another musician, veteran singer Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy.

In October 2025, Medikal and Eazzy confirmed that they had welcomed a child together, a boy named Space Frimpong.

Fella Makafui’s announcement about looking for a second child arrived months after Eazzy’s birth, with many fans expressing mixed reactions over her decision.

Below is a TikTok video of Medikal and Eazzy.

Reactions to Fella Makafui’s birth announcement

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the announcement by Fella Makafui that she’s thinking of potentially welcoming another child.

@fawogyimiiko_ said:

"Ng33333 ng3333 ng3333. Mama m3di cerelac."

Nii Tetteh

@NiiTettehE wrote:

"Do you want a twenty-something bouncing baby boy. I’m here."

@adeti_g commented:

"Fella, please, you can still get married and give birth to another child, oo."

Source: YEN.com.gh