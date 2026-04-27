Regina Van-Helvert broke her silence on Sunday, April 26, sharing her first post-wedding video a day after her white wedding ceremony

The Ladies Circle co-host married Dr Chris across two ceremonies on April 24 and 25, with both traditional and white wedding events earning widespread praise online

Regina's playful video with her husband sparked amused reactions, with Ghanaians attempting to guess the message her husband attempted to send her

Ghanaian media personality Regina Van-Helvert sparked reactions online after breaking her silence following her wedding.

Regina Van-Helvert Breaks Silence After Wedding to Dr Chris With Playful Video

Source: Instagram

On Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, 2026, the Ladies Circle co-host tied the knot to her sweetheart, Dr Chris.

The duo grabbed attention with their classy traditional and white wedding ceremonies, earning plaudits from Ghanaians on social media.

Regina Van-Helvert speaks after wedding

On Sunday, April 26, Regina Van-Helvert spoke out for the first time after her wedding.

In a post on her TikTok page, the media personality shared a video of herself with her husband.

The video showed her husband looking at her romantically while rubbing his hands with glee, with text on the video indicating he was apparently warning her about their wedding night.

Van-Helvert posted the video and asked Ghanaians to help her decode the 'warning' from her husband.

“Guy's, I am genuinely trying to know what this man was trying to tell me,” she captioned the post.

The TikTok video of Regina Van-Helvert and her husband is below.

Reactions to Regina Van-Helvert's post-wedding video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Regina Van-Helvert and her husband at their wedding.

@ladyyvette7 said:

“Because tonight is gonna be a good night🎶😂.”

@SaFa🖤🧸🏴‍☠️ wrote:

“God bless your new home. Congratulations 🎉.” x

@Official Divine Favour commented:

“Why did you break Dragon's heart 💔💔?”

Source: YEN.com.gh