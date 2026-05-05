A viral throwback photo of twin socialites Arrangement and Lancaster surfaced on social media amid reports of their arrest by US authorities at JFK Airport on May 3, 2026

The twins, real names Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, were allegedly detained in connection with romance scam activities and were expected to appear in a Virginia court

A childhood photo shared by Twitter user Idrisu44 showed the duo as children beside a motorbike, sparking mixed reactions online

A throwback photo of twin socialites and musicians, Arrangement and Lancaster, has surfaced and gone viral amid reports of their arrest.

Arrangement and Lancaster: Throwback Photo of Arrested Twin Socialites Goes Viral

Source: Twitter

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, rumours emerged on X that the twins, real names Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, had been arrested by US authorities at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The viral reports alleged that Arrangement and Lancaster had travelled to the US for a personal trip, but ended up being taken into custody for their involvement in alleged romance scam activities.

It was additionally reported that the twins were expected to appear before a court in the coming days, with their names allegedly appearing in court documents.

Throwback image of Lancaster and Arrangement surfaces

Amid their time atop the trends in Ghana, a throwback photo showing the twins’ childhood surfaced on social media.

The image showed them standing by a motorbike, wearing red shirts and posing for a photo.

One of the twins held a phone camera for the shot while the other stood in the background.

Twitter user Idrisu44 shared the image and juxtaposed it with another more recent photo and commented on their unbreakable bond.

“From the richest in the trenches to the richest in estates. This is Lancaster and Arrangement. They’ll be having thier court hearing today at 2 p.m. in Virginia. USA VS ABUBAKARI. Stay tuned for more info,” the Twitter user wrote.

Below is a Twitter post with the throwback image of Lancaster and Arrangement.

Reactions to Lancaster and Arrangement’s throwback image

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the throwback image of Lancaster and Arrangement.

@Nanaezze said:

"So one of them is named Arrangement?? Oh, now I understand."

@richway_4kt wrote:

"Waiting for courtroom pictures from you, or else hands go touch you."

@kwakuhelate1 commented:

"Very hardworking musicians."

@Asirifi_ofc said:

"They are innocent."

Source: YEN.com.gh