Actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has generously let her fans in on her recent vacation in Furaveri Maldives

The Ghanaian filmmaker has shared stunning photos having a mouthwatering breakfast in an impressive private pool villa

This escape travel follows her recent trip to Dubai

Ghanaian filmmaker and serial entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, is enjoying a self-care vacation at the beautiful Furaveri Maldives in the exotic Raa Atoll near Hanifaru Bay.

The actress shared three photos full of her Maldives vacation in style as she enjoyed breakfast in a private pool villa.

This escape travel follows her recent trip to Dubai, and of course, she made both trips in high style.

Before her trip to the Maldives, Tracey shared stunning photos, including one where she is seen relaxing in a suite on a plane.

On her Instagram account, Tracey uploaded new photos having breakfast in an impressive private pool villa.

She captioned the photos as:

''Breakfast was served inside my private pool villa this morning .''

Tracey, whose line of businesses include Shakira Entertainment, Signature Unisex Salon, and the Tracey Boakye Foundation, proved that she is rich.

See the photos below:

Tracey Boakye Blows Dollars at Fendi shop in Dubai

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, recently feted her wealth as she went shopping for her daughter, Nana Akua Nyhira, at a Fendi shop in Dubai.

The mother of two was on vacation in Dubai with her two children for the last week of August and once again proved that she has hard currency to back her opulent lifestyle and celebrity status.

Tracey Boakye uploaded videos of the recent outings with her children on Instagram. In one of the videos, she took her daughter, Nana Akua Nyhira, to a Fendi shop to purchase a designer outfit for her little princess.

