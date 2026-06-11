French singer and actor Patrick Bruel was arrested on June 8 to answer questions over multiple sexual assault accusations dating back decades

French prosecutors began investigating the singer in April after eight women came forward in March, with a total of 13 accusations under scrutiny

The 67-year-old pop icon faced judges on June 10, who would decide on remanding him, facing prison after a long and successful career

Popular French singer and actor Patrick Bruel, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault involving multiple women.

Patrick Bruel: French Singer Arrested, Charged Over Sexual Assault Accusations From Multiple Women

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, eight women came out in March to accuse the 67-year-old pop icon of assaulting them between 1992 and 2019.

The New York Times reports that prosecutors arrested him on Monday, June 8, to answer questions related to the accusations.

What did Patrick Bruel do?

Patrick Bruel faces over 13 accusations of improper sexual conduct going back decades.

Prosecutors commenced investigations into his alleged crimes in April, a month after reports emerged that eight women had levelled accusations against him.

He was reportedly held in custody for days and questioned on the allegations before being presented to a panel of judges on Wednesday, June 10.

According to the BBC, the judges are determining whether to remand him back into custody.

Bruel reportedly denies all charges.

The musician faces another accusation from prominent French journalist and author Flavie Flament, who claimed she assaulted him in 1991 when she was 16 and he was 32. The New York Times reported that Flament's accusation was not part of the slate of allegations being investigated.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Patrick Bruel's legal challenges.

Who is Patrick Bruel?

Patrick Bruel (born Patrick Benguigui) is a French singer‑songwriter, film and television actor. He is well known as one of France’s most popular entertainers since the 1980s.

Bruel began his career as an actor and singer but first gained success in the film 1979 film Le Coup de sirocco.

Bruel also found success as a major pop and chanson star, scoring multiple No. 1 albums and remaining a prominent touring act for decades. His 2002 album Entre Deux sold more than two million copies and made him one of the best-paid French singers at the time.

Away from showbiz, Bruel is also known as a high-level professional card games player. He was previously married to writer Amanda Sthers, with whom he welcomed two sons.

Below is a Facebook post of Patrick Bruel performing.

Country rap singer Ryan Upchurch arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that American country-rap artist Ryan Upchurch, was reportedly arrested and charged with alleged assault.

The musician, who is also popular as a YouTuber, was picked up by authorities in Cheatham County, Tennessee, on June 9, 2026, and booked into jail at approximately 3:37 PM.

The arrest was the latest legal challenge faced by the popular singer, who was recently ordered to pay $17.5mil for falsely accusing a teen's family of staging her death for monetary profit.

Source: YEN.com.gh