Anita Akuffo returned to TV3 after marrying her husband in May, sharing photos of her comeback to work

Giovani Caleb teased his colleague over changes since marriage, including her ring and quicker exits from the office

Anita Akuffo laughed off the playful jabs from Giovani Caleb as netizens reacted to their cute exchange

Media personality Anita Akuffo found herself in ‘trouble’ after returning to work, as colleague Giovani Caleb relentlessly made fun of her.

Anita Akuffo reacts as Giovani Caleb makes fun of her after returning to work at TV3 following her wedding to Opoku Sanaa. Image credit: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

The co-host of TV3's The Afternoon Show broke the internet on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when she released lovely pre-wedding photos on Instagram.

Anita Akuffo posed in the images with her husband, both wearing coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

On Thursday, May 22, the couple held a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra.

They followed that up with a civil wedding ceremony on June 7 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Anita Akuffo returns to work

On Monday, June 8, 2026, the newly married television host made a belated return to her duties at TV3 as she resumed work.

Anita Akuffo uploaded new photos of herself looking refreshed with a caption signalling her change of pace.

"Lights, camera…………Back to reality🤭🥰🏃‍♀️,” she wrote.

The Instagram post showing Anita Akuffo’s return to work is below.

Giovani Caleb teases Anita Akuffo

On Wednesday, June 10, Anita Akuffo shared a video of herself at the TV3 studios with her colleague, Giovani Caleb.

It appeared her return to work was not as smooth as she had anticipated, as she ran into trouble with her colleague, who could be heard making fun of her.

Giovani Caleb said Anita Akuffo used to spend a lot of time in the office after closing from work, but since getting married, she quickly dashes off when she’s done.

He also made fun of her for flaunting her ring.

Anita Akuffo took the ribbing in good faith as they both laughed at the changes in her life, as pointed out by Giovani Caleb.

The Instagram video of Anita Akuffo and Giovani is below.

Reactions to Giovani Caleb and Anita Akuffo

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Giovani Caleb jabbing his good friend, Anita Akuffo.

_thenicholas said:

"Giovanni is dramatic 😂😂😂😂😂."

kerenalayine wrote:

"Anytime I see Gio, even before he speaks, I start to laugh 😂😂. God bless you waaii."

dihelesmakeover commented:

"I just love him, soooo spirited 😂😂😂."

karenkashkane said:

"Giovanni ony3 correct ooo 😂😂."

_j.i.m.i wrote:

"This man is so dramatic…he’s even making Mrs. shy😂😂."

Cookie Tee reacts as TV3 colleague Anita Akuffo shares pre-wedding photographs. Image credit: anitaakuffo, TV3Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Anita Akuffo speaks about history with husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague, Cookie Tee, reacted to her impending marriage after she announced it on social media.

The Date Rush co-host expressed her excitement at the development, which she described as beautiful, and extended her congratulations to the soon-to-be wedded couple.

Cookie Tee's comment joined those of other prominent media personalities congratulating the new couple, including Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, Delay, and Gloria Sarfo, all of whom flooded Akuffo's comments section with well-wishes.

Source: YEN.com.gh