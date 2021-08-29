Actress Tracey Boakye uploaded a video shopping at a Fendi shop in Dubai

The Ghanaian movie star revealed she was shopping for her daughter, Nana Akua Nyhira

The mother of two noted that she brags differently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has feted her wealth as she goes shopping for her daughter, Nana Akua Nyhira, at a Fendi shop in Dubai.

The mother of two has been on vacation in Dubai with her two children for the last week of August and once again proved that she has hard currency to back her opulent lifestyle and celebrity status.

Tracey Boakye has been uploading videos of the recent outings with her children on Instagram. In one of the videos, she took her daughter, Nana Akua Nyhira, to a Fendi shop to purchase a designer outfit for her little princess.

Rich Mama: Tracey Boakye Blows Dollars on Clothing for Daughter at Fendi shop in Dubai. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

She bought several Fendi clothes for the baby worth hundreds of dollars, which she settled with ease.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Captioning the video posted on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye bragged that her daughter is a child of a rich woman.

''Rich woman’s daughter @nana_akua_nhyira_ . FENDI SHOPPING FOR MY GIRL. I brag differently,'' she said.

Watch the video below:

Nadia Buari shares rare video of her twin girls at the beach

In a previous post, YEN.com.gh reported that, the weekend came early for actress Nadia Buari and her family. The award-winning movie star uploaded a video of a recent outing with her twin girls on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Ghanaian screen star shared the video of her daughters playing barefoot at the beach on Instagram. Nadia Buari rarely shares videos of her children at the beach, especially her young twins.

In the recent video, the twin girls were sporting colourful outfits as they faced directly at the sea while playing in the water.

Source: Yen