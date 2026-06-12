Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prediction before the opening 2026 World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa has resurfaced

The game saw a tremendous performance from the co-hosts, with Bafana Bafana conceding two goals and being shown two red cards

Football lovers who came across Eric Boahen Uche's supposed prophecy have reacted massively, with many sharing mixed comments

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A last-minute prediction by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has resurfaced.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prediction resurfaces after Mexico's win against South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Prophet-Eric Boahen Uche, Akpe TV

Source: Facebook

Thursday, June 11, 2026, saw the official start of the highly anticipated tournament, with Mexico and South Africa playing the first game.

After 97 minutes of intense football from both countries, South Africa conceded two goals, with co-hosts Mexico emerging as the winner.

Jubilation erupted in Ghana as many football lovers are believed to have rallied their support for the North American country.

The YouTube video shows highlights from the match between Mexico and South Africa.

Prophet Uche's prediction about Mexico vs South Africa

Following the match, a prediction from the man of God, believed to have been recorded a few hours before the start of the game, has emerged, sparking a debate on social media.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Prophet Uche predicted that Mexico would emerge victorious.

The man of God further stated that he has a list of all the countries that he claimed would qualify from the group stage.

However, he noted that he does not like prophesying about Ghana's Black Stars, explaining that there is some prophetic guidance the nation’s team needs first.

While some claimed everyone was against South Africa and that there was no way they were going to win, others claimed that the prophecy had been fulfilled.

The TikTok video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prediction about Mexico vs South Africa is below.

Reactions to Prophet Uche's Mexico, SA prediction

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Ghanaian man of God's earlier prediction about the opening game of the 2026 World Cup resurfaced.

Adjei Morgan wrote:

“Is this the great commission? Hmmm.”

Thuglyf wrote:

“No one will say South Africa will ever win over Mexico.”

Henry Den wrote:

“We only see this man's video after the thing has happened. Settings.”

Yamoah wrote:

“Settings man.”

Frank wrote:

“There was no way South Africa would have won against Mexico. So it's no news.”

Ken_1 wrote:

"This man's prophecies always comes to pass."

Eric Boahen Uche shares a prophecy about Ghana’s Parliament, claiming the NDC will lose many seats to the NPP in 2028. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Uche/Facebook, Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy for Ghana's parliament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, has shared a prophecy about Ghana’s political landscape.

He claimed that several Members of Parliament from the ruling National Democratic Congress could lose their seats to members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Netizens questioned Boahen Uche's words, raising concerns about the influence of prophetic messages on voter perception and the political discourse as a whole.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh