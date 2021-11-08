Kelvynboy shaves all dreadlocks; ladies drool over new handsome look

Ghanaian musician Kelvynboy has been spotted with a new hairstyle online

The Yawa No Dey hitmaker decided to say "goodbye" to his famous dreadlocked hairstyle

He was seen dazzling in an expensive-looking African print attire in what looked like an apartment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Brown famed as Kelvynboy, has wowed many of his fans and followers with his new look and hairstyle.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Na You hitmaker, Kelvynboy was seen leaning against a wall while looking dapper in his beautifully-made African print outfit.

Kelvynboy was pictured wearing a blue-themed Kaftan and complimented his outfit with a pair of black executive shoes.

Photos of Kelvynboy. Source: Instagram/kelvynboymusic

Source: Instagram

He was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and adorned his neck with a piece of jewellery.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Momo singer was seen posing in what looked like a plush apartment and was seen standing beside an artwork that was hanging on the wall.

What caught the eyes of most fans of Kelvynboy was his hairstyle which was not looking like the usual dreadlocks he was noted for.

This time, the musician was seen flaunting a low haircut after trimming off all the locks to give his fans a completely different look.

After posting his photo, Kelvynboy captioned it:

"V I B E S"

Celebs and fans of the artiste react to the photo

darkovibes wrote:

"Cmonnnnnnn. Clean sheet"

calipmusic complimented Kelvynboy over his outfit:

"Yoww the suit Mi bredda"

black_wolf_4l gave the artiste more 'fans':

"Wiase nyinaa"

one_real_wasty also wrote:

"simple drip"

doupboylaska noted:

"Guy man"

There were many comments that showed fans of Kelvynboy, as well as his colleagues, were in love with his new look.

Yaw Berk begs for rent as he faces eviction from expensive Trassaco apartment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that musician Yaw Berk known in real life as Randy Yaw Amoah has said he is not having it easy with his landlord because he is unable to settle his rent for his Trassaco home.

According to him, the landlord keeps knocking on his door despite making it clear that he doesn’t have enough funds to foot the bills at the moment.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based Okay Fm, the Inna Peace singer pleaded with Ghanaians and music fans to come to his aid.

Source: Yen