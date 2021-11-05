Singer Yaw Berk has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help him pay his rest

The Independent Lady hitmaker said his landlord was always knocking on his gate

He was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM when he made the appeal

Musician Yaw Berk known in real life as Randy Yaw Amoah has said he is not having it easy with his landlord because he is unable to settle his rent for his Trassaco home.

According to him, the landlord keeps knocking on his door despite making it clear that he doesn’t have enough funds to foot the bills at the moment.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based Okay Fm, the Inna Peace singer pleaded with Ghanaians and music fans to come to his aid.

Yaw Berk. Source: Instagram/@yawberkoriginal

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“Right now the only problem I have is with my landlord. He is evicting me because I can’t renew my rent. I live at Trassacco and my rent is due so my landlord is always knocking on my gate and that is worrying. So if I get people who will donate to support me I will be eternally grateful,” he said on the Accra-based FM.

Yaw Berk is currently promoting his new single titled, “Men” featuring Black Sherif.

The Afrobeat singer and songwriter had been quiet on the music scene for some time now but finally broke his silence with the potential hit song featuring the 1st & 2nd Sermon hitmaker few days ago.

Produced by Samsney, he also pleaded with the fans to stream the songs so he can make some good money too, to take care of himself.

Veteran actress Adwoa Smart pleads to be gifted a house

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress Belinda Naa Ode Oku famed as Adwoa Smart has spoken about her greatest wish which would make her feel very fulfilled.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo Welewele on Accra-based Accra FM, Adwoa Smart said she had the wish of owning a house.

According to her, she would be at peace and know she has really made it in life if she gets a house of her own.

Source: Yen News