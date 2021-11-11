The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare together with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service met with over 130 players of the creative arts industry.

The meeting which took place at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, was purposely to discuss security issues affecting the industry.

Discussions at the meeting focused on matters such as; piracy of creative works, provision of event security, access to police uniforms and premises for productions, a dedicated Police Unit to facilitate activities of industry players, and the unprofessional conduct exhibited by some police officers.

Photos from creative arts meeting with IGP Photo credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Dampare, however, gave the assurance that the Ghana Police Service would provide a safe and disciplined environment for the creative arts to thrive.

He added that all concerns raised had been taken in good faith and it would inform the formulation of strategies aimed at providing a conducive environment for all Ghanaians.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Police Administration for the first time assigned liaison officers to collaborate with the leadership of the various groups within the creative space for future engagements.

YEN.com.gh has spotted and compiled some beautiful photos from the interacting meeting of the creatives with the police leadership.

1. The IGP addresses the gathering.

2, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye also making a point at the meeting.

3. Peace FM's Abeiku Santana was the moderator of other meeting between the police and creatives.

4. Socrates Safo addressing the gathering.

5. Afia Schwarzegar was also spotted at the meeting.

6. Veteran Kumawood actor, AgyaKoo making a point at the meeting.

7. Appietus was there as a player in the music industry.

8. Ghanaian musician, D black was also there.

9

10. John Dumelo was also present at the meeting.

11, Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix was also there at the meeting.

12. Veteran actor, Fred Amugi was also present.

13. Dancehall musicians Stonebuoy and Shatta Wale also spotted at the meeting.

14. IGP interacting with Koo Fori

15. Shatta Wale interacting with COP Kofi Boakye.

16. IGP in a conversation with Tagoe Sisters.

17. Kidi and Dampare.

18. Shatta Wale making a submission at the meeting

Shatta Wale stages a walkout after his phone was reportedly seized

Outspoken dancehall star was reported to have walked out of the meeting for what he described as unfair treatment.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was seen bitterly facing up some police officers about his sentiments.

He complained about particularly being questioned by a police officer for pulling out his phone when other celebrities had been allowed to use theirs.

The artiste was dragged out of the meeting by some police officers after he yelled at the Police boss over the seizure of his phone.

Source: Yen