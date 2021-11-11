Though the movie industry in Kumasi known as Kumawood is not vibrant, however, there are certain actresses whose names would be ringing a bell in the ears of many.

These actresses are not only good when it comes to acting but they are very beautiful.

Aside from gracing our screens they have been sharing breathtaking photos on social media especially on Instagram.

As they have been dominating social media, YEN.com.gh has put up a list of 10 Kumawood actresses who have been wowing fans with their beauty.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

She is a founding member of the Kumawood. The experienced actress is one of the most followed Ghanaian female celebrities on Instagram.

She has always been trending on Instagram with the kind of photos she has been sharing.

2. Vivian Gill Lawrence:

Vivian is arguably one of the beautiful actresses in Africa. She doesn't joke whenever she is on set.

Her photos on her Instagram are top-notch.

3. Tracey Boakye:

The young actress has never looked back since making her debut 10 years ago.

She has been trending on social media as she has been flaunting her wealth.

4. Benedicta Gafah:

Benedicta is one of the most stylish Kumawood actresses at the moment. She has been dazzling fans with her hot photos.

5. Vivian Okyere:

You can never mention beautiful actresses without Vivian. She has got the facial looks and she is endowed both front and back.

6. Sandra Sarfo Ababio:

When is it comes to fashion, Sandra will always stand tall. She knows how to get her fans talking on social media.

7. Maame Serwaa:

Maame Serwaa has been setting tongues wagging on Instagram with her iconic photos.

She is no longer the young girl we used to know.

8. Emelia Brobbey:

The award-winning actress has also got a great sense of fashion and her photos tell it all.

9. Gloria Sarfo:

Gloria is one of the few actresses whose photos are always on point. All her photos have been drawing massive reactions.

10. Ellen Kyei White:

Ellen has been causing confusion with her stunning photos. She is very beautiful, no doubt.

