Photo drops as McBrown's hubby Maxwell celebrates her over latest award

Maxwell Mensah has celebrated his wife for winning a prestigious award

The loving husband took to his Instagram page to share a loved-up photo

McBrown won big at the recent GUBA Awards and gave a touching speech afterwards

Maxwell Mensah, the husband of actress, TV show host and brand influencer Nana Ama McBrown, has warmed hearts online after he celebrated his wife.

The loving husband, in an Instagram post, congratulated his wife over her prestigious award at the 2021 edition of the Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards.

Taking to social media, Maxwell showered massive praises on his wife for her dedication and hard work in the entertainment industry.

To make the celebratory moment even more special, Maxwell Mensah shared a photo with his lovely wife on the red carpet of the GUBA Awards.

Maxwell was spotted wearing an emerald-coloured suit to compliment his wife's evening gown which had traces of the same colour.

After posting the photo, Maxwell captioned it:

"Congratulations to My Personal Friend and Wife on Her Honor at the @gubaawards #guba2021 ENTERTAINMENT MOGUL #HerExcellency @iamamamcbrown"

Fans fall in love as they react to the congratulatory post

Many people took to the comment section to react to the photo and accompanying message

iammzokoree wrote:

"Congratulations queen"

ellahkuffour commented:

"congratulations Empress"

beatrice_akyen had this to say:

"Congratulations to our ever gorgeous"

hajiaalimantusadiya:

"Congratulations mama"

dhatchuteghalkhal_jnr_kajol also wrote:

"Congratulations mami more to come"

